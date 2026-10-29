BLOG: Oilers depth fuels Edmonton's shutout performance in the Battle of Alberta

Edmonton's depth scoring came through in a big way for the second straight night in Wednesday's shutout win over the Flames & will continue to be critical to the Oilers' success moving forward

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Like the Oilers' offence in their cream-coloured jerseys, which always seems to bring out their best, this team’s depth rose to the top after it came through in impressive fashion on Wednesday to help earn Edmonton a 4-0 shutout win over the Flames.

Carrying over from Monday’s shootout loss to the Red Wings, where despite the result, the Oilers received a pair of crucial contributions from Isaac Howard and Colton Dach, the depth came from throughout their lineup against the Flames to give their bench the jolt they needed to extinguish their provincial rivals in convincing fashion.

“We got contributions the other night, too,” said Connor McDavid, who had two assists but finished with his lowest ice time of the season (18:50) thanks to the depth contributions. “I know it might not say it on the stat sheet, but our depth has been playing really well, giving us some energy, killing penalties, digging in and playing hard.  That's all you can ask them.”

Connor speaks to the media after the Oilers' 4-0 win over the Flames

Starting 7:24 into the first period, Mathieu Joseph connected with Connor McDavid to open the scoring before his linemates Alex Formenton and Jason Dickinson, who was back in the lineup from a two-week absence, put a cap on the victory with the second of two goals in 21 seconds from the Oilers in the early stages of the third period.

Kasperi Kapanen notched a power-play goal, his fourth tally of the campaign, early in the third, while Edmonton’s second returnee on Wednesday in Mattias Ekholm got on the scoresheet with the only goal of the middle stanza just under five minutes in.

In the absence of Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen, Jarry has been carrying the load for the Oilers in between the pipes and was stellar against the Flames, recording a 24-save shutout to improve to 3-1-2 this season as he continues to build his game.

“Yeah, that's what you want,” McDavid said. “It's kind of next man up everywhere, and obviously in net, it's a critical position, and we got three capable guys, and you know we believe in all three of them.  So doesn't matter who's in there.  We know they're going to give us a chance to win, and Jarry certainly did that tonight.”

Colton talks with the media after the Oilers' 4-0 win over the Flames

Dach didn't get on the scoresheet, but his impact was felt for the second game in a row, driving play from the wing after cutting his teeth at centre before returning to his more comfortable position ahead of Monday's loss to Detroit, where he found the back of the net and added an assist for his first two points of the campaign.

The Fort Saskatchewan product spoke post-game about the responsibility he & the rest of the team's depth feel in helping alleviate the load on some of the team's top players, as shown in his season-high 16:50 of ice time in the win over the Flames.

"It just brings energy throughout," Dach said. "When guys are getting confidence playing in the ozone, that's just going to help our team roll four lines. I think you saw it there for a little bit in the third period. We had some good chances, and everyone got out there and had opportunities. Anytime you can have that, it's good."

Mike addresses the media following the Oilers 4-0 win vs. the Flames

Head Coach Mike Babcock said those depth performances reverberated throughout the lineup in a big team win that'll have them feeling good as they enter a tough three-game road trip through New York that features three games in four nights.

"The big thing tonight is we had a good team game. Everybody was involved," Babcock said. "Jarrs a little bit there in the second period had to make some saves.  But overall, we looked after him well, and he didn't give up anything. So that's a real good night for him and a good confidence builder for him.

"I thought he was good the other night when we didn't look after him on those two inner slot shots, and in the end that cost us.  But I thought he was good tonight."

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