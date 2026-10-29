BLOG: Oilers depth fuels Edmonton's shutout performance in the Battle of Alberta

EDMONTON, AB – Like the Oilers' offence in their cream-coloured jerseys, which always seems to bring out their best, this team’s depth rose to the top after it came through in impressive fashion on Wednesday to help earn Edmonton a 4-0 shutout win over the Flames.

Carrying over from Monday’s shootout loss to the Red Wings, where despite the result, the Oilers received a pair of crucial contributions from Isaac Howard and Colton Dach, the depth came from throughout their lineup against the Flames to give their bench the jolt they needed to extinguish their provincial rivals in convincing fashion.

“We got contributions the other night, too,” said Connor McDavid, who had two assists but finished with his lowest ice time of the season (18:50) thanks to the depth contributions. “I know it might not say it on the stat sheet, but our depth has been playing really well, giving us some energy, killing penalties, digging in and playing hard. That's all you can ask them.”