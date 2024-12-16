PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will name an unchanged lineup on Monday night when they host the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place in their first meeting since Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.
"Obviously, it wasn't that long ago," Connor McDavid said. "That being said, it's a new year. There's been a lot of turnover on both teams. It'll be a big one tonight. We played them seven times in a row, so you're going to form a rivalry for sure."
Defenceman Evan Bouchard didn't participate in Monday's pre-game skate due to maintenance reasons, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed he'd be in the lineup when the Oilers renew their rivalry with the Panthers for the first time since June 24, 2024 – a span of 175 days.
Forward Viktor Arvidsson was in attendance at the pre-game skate, notably taking reps in Bouchard's position as a top-pairing defenceman, but the Swede was simply a fill-in as he continues to work his way back from a month-long absence that will result in him missing a 15th straight game on Monday.
"Well, Arvidsson did look pretty good and looked like maybe he might take Bouch's spot," Coach Knoblauch joked. "But we'll wait a little bit longer before he's able to do that."