PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers

The Oilers fell just short to the Panthers in last season's Final after fighting their way back from a 3-0 series deficit, forcing Game 7 that Florida won 2-1 on home ice at Amerant Bank Arena to claim their franchise's first Stanley Cup.

"I think it'll always be there," said Zach Hyman, who's scored five goals in his last six games. "You have moments, highs and lows, that kind of make up your entire career. That'll be one that stays, so it'll always be there. But it's a brand new year, we're in a great spot and you always have to look forward. It's going to be a good test against a really good team."

It's a new season and a new group for the Blue & Orange, who've won their last five games in a row against some quality teams in the Tampa Bay Lightning, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made a season-high 38 saves on Saturday afternoon in a 6-3 win over Vegas and is 5-1-0 over his last six starts, assembling a 1.68 goals-against average and .942 save percentage over that span. The netminder's red-hot form in recent games has coincided with Edmonton's 8-1-0 record since Nov. 23, which has helped bring the Oilers to within three points of first place in the Pacific Division.

"He's been playing at an elite level this last month or so," Knoblauch said. "It wasn't the start that he wanted, it wasn't the start that anybody wanted with our team, but he's taken his game to another level.

"I see a lot of maturity in Stu with being able not to get too down on himself. He's able to focus and work with [Goaltending Coach] Dustin Schwartz, focusing on what teaching points are important, where he needs to get better and how to respond, and I think Stu has shown a lot of maturity for still a young goalie and we've obviously relied on him quite a bit because of that."