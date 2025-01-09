PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will name an unchanged lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers enter PPG Paints Arena in search of their fifth straight victory.

Winger Connor Brown will remain on the top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid as a reward for his recent hot streak, recording six assists in his last seven games and 11 points (3G, 8A) over his last 12 outings.

Coming off an adjustment season in 2023-24 where he recorded 12 points (four goals) in 71 games after playing only four matches the year prior due to a season-ending knee injury, the 30-year-old has surpassed those points totals in 41 fewer games and is playing some of the best hockey of his career.

"It takes a long time," Knoblauch said of Brown's recovery. "You're cleared to play, you're physically strong enough to play, but it takes a long time, and I've seen it with other players who have done the same thing. You saw during last year how he continued to build his game and he just kept on getting stronger and better as the season went on.

"The second half of the year was a pretty good performance by him. I know he wasn't putting up the points that he usually would, but then he really elevated his game in the playoffs, and his play pretty much all season has been how he had been through the playoffs."