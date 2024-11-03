PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames

CALGARY, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will roll with the same lines and defence combinations from Thursday's win over Nashville when they face the Flames on Sunday night in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome.

As per Head Coach Kris Knoblauch following Sunday's optional skate, the Oilers will feature the same forwards and D-men that dominated the Predators earlier this week to the tune of a 5-1 victory at Bridgestone Arena.

Stuart Skinner will make his eighth start of the season in the only change to the lineup after Calvin Pickard earned the win with 26 saves on Thursday.

In Nashville, Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, raising his career dominance against the Predators to 46 points (27 goals) in 28 career games, while Viktor Arvidsson scored his first for the Oilers against the team that drafted him in 2014 and where he spent seven seasons.

Noah Philp played in his first NHL game and registered his first point with an assist, and Zach Hyman got off the mark with his first goal in 11 appearances, ending his slump this season by helping the Oilers make up for the absence of Connor McDavid from the lineup.

"Every team goes through injuries. It's unfortunate we don't have the best player in the world because he's not playing, but I think it gives everybody in the room an opportunity to step up and play a little better," Hyman said on Saturday.

"That's a good thing for this team. If everybody's playing a little bit better and you're adding Connor McDavid to the lineup when he comes back, the hope is he comes back to a better team than he left."