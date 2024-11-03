PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender as they begin back-to-back games on Sunday against the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome

Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames

© 2022 Derek Leung

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

CALGARY, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will roll with the same lines and defence combinations from Thursday's win over Nashville when they face the Flames on Sunday night in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome.

As per Head Coach Kris Knoblauch following Sunday's optional skate, the Oilers will feature the same forwards and D-men that dominated the Predators earlier this week to the tune of a 5-1 victory at Bridgestone Arena.

Stuart Skinner will make his eighth start of the season in the only change to the lineup after Calvin Pickard earned the win with 26 saves on Thursday.

In Nashville, Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, raising his career dominance against the Predators to 46 points (27 goals) in 28 career games, while Viktor Arvidsson scored his first for the Oilers against the team that drafted him in 2014 and where he spent seven seasons.

Noah Philp played in his first NHL game and registered his first point with an assist, and Zach Hyman got off the mark with his first goal in 11 appearances, ending his slump this season by helping the Oilers make up for the absence of Connor McDavid from the lineup.

"Every team goes through injuries. It's unfortunate we don't have the best player in the world because he's not playing, but I think it gives everybody in the room an opportunity to step up and play a little better," Hyman said on Saturday.

"That's a good thing for this team. If everybody's playing a little bit better and you're adding Connor McDavid to the lineup when he comes back, the hope is he comes back to a better team than he left."

Zach talks about getting his first goal of the season

The Oilers are beginning back-to-back games on Sunday, which will conclude on home ice Monday at Rogers Place against the Devils, so Knoblauch says it's likely they'll make minor changes to the lineup tomorrow with two extra skaters at their disposal.

Centre Noah Philp is expected to retain his position on the fourth line tonight between Corey Perry and Drake Caggiula over Derek Ryan, who would presumably draw in on Monday against the Devils if that were the chosen path by Knoblauch and his coaching staff.

The bench boss has also said that he doesn't want players out of the lineup for too long, leading to his decision on Thursday to return defenceman Travis Dermott back to the blueline versus Nashville instead of Troy Stecher.

Dermott was a healthy scratch for three straight games, and when the Oilers wrap up their back-to-back at home on Monday, there could be rotation on the back end that could potentially include Ty Emberson.

Kris catches up with the media after Saturday's practice

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Calgary below:

Forwards

Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Skinner - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
Caggiula - Philp - Perry

Defence

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Dermott
Kulak - Emberson

Goalies

Skinner
Pickard

