PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for tonight's meeting with the Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

© 2023 Derek Cain

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

VANCOUVER, BC – The Edmonton Oilers are expected to make no changes to their lineup on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks in their first visit to Rogers Arena since Game 7 of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Based on Edmonton's full pre-game skate on Saturday morning, the Oilers are expected to keep their lines status quo from Wednesday's 4-2 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, where they enjoyed a solid opening 50 minutes before Noah Hanifin scored twice in the second half of the third period to steal the two points.

Tonight, the Oilers hope to run it back and put in a full 60 minutes against another Pacific Division rival, who'll be without the services of forward Brock Boeser tonight due to an upper-body injury he sustained from taking a high hit from Tanner Jeannot during Vancouver's victory on Thursday over the Los Angeles Kings.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, the Canucks have struggled in 65 total games without Boeser in the lineup, going 27-28-10 over that span.

The Canucks are returning home after sweeping their three-game California road trip for the first time in franchise history, and are 7-1-1 in their last nine games after losing their opening three contests of the regular season.

More to follow.

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Vancouver below:

Forwards

Skinner - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Henrique - Nugent-Hopkins - Brown
Janmark - Ryan - Perry

Defence

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Goalies

Skinner
Pickard

