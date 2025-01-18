PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks

VANCOUVER, BC – The Edmonton Oilers will go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Saturday night in the final game of their three-game road trip at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed they'll add a defenceman and take a forward out tonight to help deal with the Canucks' ability to attack off the rush, but didn't reveal which forward will be coming out of the lineup. Defenceman Josh Brown will be the seventh defenceman.

Edmonton's official lineup will be confirmed during warm-ups before tonight's 8:07 pm MT puck drop.