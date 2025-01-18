PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks

The Oilers will go with 11 forwards & seven defencemen for tonight's final game of a three-game road trip against the Canucks at Rogers Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

© 2024 Derek Cain

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

VANCOUVER, BC – The Edmonton Oilers will go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen on Saturday night in the final game of their three-game road trip at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed they'll add a defenceman and take a forward out tonight to help deal with the Canucks' ability to attack off the rush, but didn't reveal which forward will be coming out of the lineup. Defenceman Josh Brown will be the seventh defenceman.

Edmonton's official lineup will be confirmed during warm-ups before tonight's 8:07 pm MT puck drop.

Kris discusses Saturday night's matchup with the Canucks

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Vancouver below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
Skinner - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

RELEASE: Oilers sign Klingberg to one-year contract

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Avalanche

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Wild 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild

RELEASE: Heroes of Oil Country Mega 50/50 raffle underway

PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild

RELEASE: Oilers recall Philp from Condors

GAME RECAP: Oilers 1, Kings 0

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks

BLOG: Erie Otters retire McDavid's jersey number

BLOG: Kane focused on getting back to ‘100 percent’ before return