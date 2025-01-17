RELEASE: Oilers sign Klingberg to one-year contract

The right-shot defender began his career with the Stars, with whom he was the club's fifth-round selection (135th overall) at the 2010 NHL Draft. He appeared in 552 games over eight seasons for the Stars and was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team following the 2014-15 season. He was selected for NHL All-Star Weekend during the 2017-18 season, the same year he led all defencemen in the league in assists with 59.

Following his time in Dallas, he signed with Anaheim ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He was later dealt to Minnesota ahead of the playoffs that season and spent the 2023-24 season with Toronto.

The native of Gothenburg has represented Sweden at four IIHF World Championships (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019) winning gold in 2017 and 2018 along with being named the tournament’s top defenceman in 2018.

Across those international tournaments, he suited up with new Oilers teammates Mattias Ekholm (2015, 2018 and 2019), Mattias Janmark (2018) and Viktor Arvidsson (2018).