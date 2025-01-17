RELEASE: Oilers sign Klingberg to one-year contract

Defenceman has scored 81 goals and 331 assists in 633 career NHL regular season games

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have agreed to terms with free agent defenceman John Klingberg on a one-year contract.

The 32-year-old blueliner has seen action in 633 NHL games over 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 81 goals and 331 assists for 412 points.

Klingberg has also dressed in 63 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring eight goals and 31 assists for 39 points, and helping the Dallas Stars reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final after finishing the post-season second on the team in scoring with four goals and 17 assists for 21 points.

Watch top highlights from John Klingberg's career to date

The right-shot defender began his career with the Stars, with whom he was the club's fifth-round selection (135th overall) at the 2010 NHL Draft. He appeared in 552 games over eight seasons for the Stars and was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team following the 2014-15 season. He was selected for NHL All-Star Weekend during the 2017-18 season, the same year he led all defencemen in the league in assists with 59.

Following his time in Dallas, he signed with Anaheim ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He was later dealt to Minnesota ahead of the playoffs that season and spent the 2023-24 season with Toronto.

The native of Gothenburg has represented Sweden at four IIHF World Championships (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019) winning gold in 2017 and 2018 along with being named the tournament’s top defenceman in 2018.

Across those international tournaments, he suited up with new Oilers teammates Mattias Ekholm (2015, 2018 and 2019), Mattias Janmark (2018) and Viktor Arvidsson (2018).

