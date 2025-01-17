RELEASE: Oilers sign Klingberg to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have agreed to terms with free agent defenceman John Klingberg on a one-year contract.
The 32-year-old blueliner has seen action in 633 NHL games over 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 81 goals and 331 assists for 412 points.
Klingberg has also dressed in 63 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring eight goals and 31 assists for 39 points, and helping the Dallas Stars reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final after finishing the post-season second on the team in scoring with four goals and 17 assists for 21 points.