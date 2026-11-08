Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers hold off Canucks

Draisaitl scored on the power play for a 3-1 lead at the four-minute mark, one-timing a pass from McDavid just in front of the right dot past Merilainen’s glove.

“This is what I expected tonight. They lost 6-1 the other night, I knew Manny would have them ready and competing really hard,” Oilers coach Mike Babcock said. “I’d like to beat them 6-0, but the reality is this was way better for us, and it was way better that they pushed back and we had to stick to doing it right instead of getting all over the place and turning pucks over.

“And I thought we did that at the start of the third to get ourselves to a 3-1 lead.”

Brock Boeser made it 3-2 at 17:25, deflecting a slap shot from the point by Filip Hronek past Levi.

Draisaitl scored into the empty net with 45 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

NOTES: Boeser left down the tunnel with 2:02 left in the second period after blocking a shot off his foot, but returned to the bench shortly after. ... Edmonton was 1-for-3 on the power play, and held Vancouver to 0-for-2. ... McDavid matched Adam Oates (18 games in 1992-93) for the second-longest assist streak in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the longest streak in League history with 23 games in 1990-91. ... Forward Zach Hyman returned after missing five games with neck injury and had an assist and two shots on goal in 20:56 for the Oilers. … Ryan Nugent-Hopkins left 45 seconds into the second period, after taking a puck to the head off of teammate Ryan Shea. “I don’t think he is (going to miss much time), actually,” Babcock said. “Initially, you’re worried about a broken jaw and they did an assessment on that. Just knowing our medical guys, there will probably be more assessments tomorrow. But I just shook his hand, he was in the hallway and seemed to be doing OK.”