PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

Jason Dickinson gave the Oilers the lead only 49 seconds into the third period, scoring off a rebound for his second of the year, and was impactful in a partnership with Mathieu Joseph over his 14:56 of ice time, which included his goal and three hits, three shots, a block and 4-of-9 faceoffs.
Dickinson has two goals in his last five games and four points (2G, 2A) in his last seven games, with his work in front on his early goal being the kind of effort he & his teammates want to see from him as he continues to play catch up from a pair of early-season injuries that've limited him to only nine appearances so far this season.
"I wouldn't say I'm 100% happy with my game yet," Dickinson said. "I still think there's a lot more in me, and there are areas that I'm just feeling like I'm not seeing clearly. I'm guessing a little bit too much, and I'm in my own head out there, and that's just not my game. I got to play with instinct, and so there's definitely some areas that I got to improve."
Since their last meeting, the Rangers have won three straight games against the Blues, Flyers and most recently the Kraken on Sunday to open their four-game Western road trip. The return of goalie Joonas Korpisalo, with 25 saves in his debut, relieves some stress on the Rangers' crease after losing Igor Shesterkin for the entire season, relying heavily on Dyland Garand since his injury.
Korpisalo became the fifth different goalie the Rangers used this season and will likely alternate starts with Garand as they battle for the No. 1 goalie spot and bring some stability to the position.