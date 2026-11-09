PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

EDMONTON, AB – After meeting in Manhattan nearly a week ago, the Oilers and Rangers will meet again in Edmonton to close out the season series on Monday at Rogers Place, with both sides looking to extend their recent winning ways.

The Oilers came into Madison Square Garden last Sunday and left with a 4-1 win in the second of a back-to-back on their three-game road trip through New York, getting a pair of goals from Colton Dach, a three-point (1G, 2A) night from Evan Bouchard and a 27-save performance from Matt Tomkins in his Oilers debut.

The Oilers went 2-0-1 after sweeping the Islanders and Rangers before taking a shootout loss to the Devils to close out the near-perfect trip, returning home and currently split on their four-game homestand after a 5-4 loss to Anaheim and Saturday's 4-2 victory over Vancouver.

Devon Levi returned from the IR along with Zach Hyman to start against the Canucks on Saturday and made 20 saves for his seventh win of the season, while both Leon Draisaitl (2G, 1A) and Connor McDavid (3A) had three-point nights in the win.

"Regardless of how tonight went, everything was done the right way," Levi said. "We just happened to play a great game and got the win. So obviously, it's nice getting that outcome and building on it, but it's not the end of the world if it goes sideways either. I'm pretty happy with the foundation that I set at the beginning of the season, and now it's just building something for playoffs."