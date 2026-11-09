PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

The Oilers continue their homestand against the Rangers at Rogers Place on Monday

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers host the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Monday night.

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet at 7:00 PM MT or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Levi made 20 saves in his return to lead Edmonton to 4-2 win over Vancouver

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

EDMONTON, AB – After meeting in Manhattan nearly a week ago, the Oilers and Rangers will meet again in Edmonton to close out the season series on Monday at Rogers Place, with both sides looking to extend their recent winning ways.

The Oilers came into Madison Square Garden last Sunday and left with a 4-1 win in the second of a back-to-back on their three-game road trip through New York, getting a pair of goals from Colton Dach, a three-point (1G, 2A) night from Evan Bouchard and a 27-save performance from Matt Tomkins in his Oilers debut.

The Oilers went 2-0-1 after sweeping the Islanders and Rangers before taking a shootout loss to the Devils to close out the near-perfect trip, returning home and currently split on their four-game homestand after a 5-4 loss to Anaheim and Saturday's 4-2 victory over Vancouver.

Devon Levi returned from the IR along with Zach Hyman to start against the Canucks on Saturday and made 20 saves for his seventh win of the season, while both Leon Draisaitl (2G, 1A) and Connor McDavid (3A) had three-point nights in the win. 

"Regardless of how tonight went, everything was done the right way," Levi said. "We just happened to play a great game and got the win.  So obviously, it's nice getting that outcome and building on it, but it's not the end of the world if it goes sideways either.  I'm pretty happy with the foundation that I set at the beginning of the season, and now it's just building something for playoffs."

Devon talks after making 20 saves in the victory over Vancouver

Jason Dickinson gave the Oilers the lead only 49 seconds into the third period, scoring off a rebound for his second of the year, and was impactful in a partnership with Mathieu Joseph over his 14:56 of ice time, which included his goal and three hits, three shots, a block and 4-of-9 faceoffs.

Dickinson has two goals in his last five games and four points (2G, 2A) in his last seven games, with his work in front on his early goal being the kind of effort he & his teammates want to see from him as he continues to play catch up from a pair of early-season injuries that've limited him to only nine appearances so far this season. 

"I wouldn't say I'm 100% happy with my game yet," Dickinson said. "I still think there's a lot more in me, and there are areas that I'm just feeling like I'm not seeing clearly.  I'm guessing a little bit too much, and I'm in my own head out there, and that's just not my game. I got to play with instinct, and so there's definitely some areas that I got to improve."

Since their last meeting, the Rangers have won three straight games against the Blues, Flyers and most recently the Kraken on Sunday to open their four-game Western road trip. The return of goalie Joonas Korpisalo, with 25 saves in his debut, relieves some stress on the Rangers' crease after losing Igor Shesterkin for the entire season, relying heavily on Dyland Garand since his injury.

Korpisalo became the fifth different goalie the Rangers used this season and will likely alternate starts with Garand as they battle for the No. 1 goalie spot and bring some stability to the position.

Levi makes 20 saves in his return during a 4-2 win over the Canucks

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Oilers have earned at least a point in each of their last six games vs. the Rangers, going 5-0-1 over that span, and are 11-2-2 over their last 15 games vs. the Rangers.
  • Leon Draisaitl is riding a five-game point streak (4G, 6A), a three-game goal streak (4G), and has four multi-goal games over his last 10 GP.
  • Connor McDavid is riding an 18-game point/assist streak (10G, 37A) after extending his NHL record for the longest season-opening assist streak to 18 games, the second-longest assist streak (any point of a season) in NHL history, which is tied with Adam Oates (18 in 1992-93). McDavid has 47 points in 18 games as he remains on pace to break the single-season record, and can become the third different player to reach the 50-point mark before his team’s 20th game of a season.
  • Evan Bouchard is riding a six-game point/assist streak (3G, 7A).
  • The Oilers went 1-for-3 on the PP and have gone 17-for-42 (40.5%) on the PP over their last 11 games. The Rangers will put one of the top penalty-kill units (89.0%) against a hot Oilers power play that has scored in 11 straight games. The Oilers can tie the longest power-play goal streak over the last seven seasons.

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