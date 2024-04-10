PROJECTED LINEUP: McDavid a game-time decision; Holloway on the wing

McDavid's status from a lower-body injury remains unconfirmed while Holloway is poised to pick up where he left off with Bakersfield against Vegas tonight at Rogers Place

GettyImages-2133955081
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid is a game-time decision for tonight's Pacific Division clash at Rogers Place between Edmonton and Vegas, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said in his media availability following the pre-game skate.

Knoblauch mentioned that the decision on McDavid's status tonight would be made following practice after he suffered a minor lower-body injury late in the third period of Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames, keeping him from practicing the last two days with a day-to-day designation.

"A game-time decision," Knoblauch said of his team's captain. "He was on the ice this morning. He's checked with T.D. [Forss] our athletic therapist and we'll make that decision probably right after this. I just have to check with him, so right now we don't have a confirmation on if he is or isn't playing."

While the captain has the final call on whether or not he'll suit up tonight, everyone is aware of what's at stake and where they are in the regular-season schedule with the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the horizon, so resting McDavid on Wednesday is a potential course of action.

"He was on the ice this morning. I know he did some drills and like I said, it's questionable. We're not going to force it," Knoblauch said. "I think it's best that we wait it out, but obviously Connor could say 'No, it feels really good, I want to do it.'"

McDavid is one assist away from reaching 100 for the season and is nine points back of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov in the NHL scoring race, while the Oilers will play their final six games over the next nine days to conclude their regular-season slate.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of facing the Vegas Golden Knights

"I think Connor knows what the big picture is," Knoblauch said. "I believe that he is competitive and wants to contribute as much as possible and not take himself out of the lineup. But I think he understands where our team is at and also, obviously where his body's at and what we are looking for in the future.

"I think T.D. and him have a good relationship, good conversation, and we'll make that decision right away."

Dylan Holloway was called up from the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday and will play at left wing in his return to NHL action after thriving primarily as a centre over his last AHL assignment, recording eight goals and 12 points in 14 games.

The 22-year-old recorded a hat-trick and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers in his last game with Bakersfield on Saturday before being summoned to the NHL.

"Dylan is playing tonight. He's going to play on the left wing and pick up where he left off," Knoblauch said. "He has a lot of confidence from the way he's been playing in Bakersfield scoring some goals, and we just like his speed, his tenacity and being able to get in on the forecheck and play physical. He just provides us with a little element that maybe we're lacking a bit, but we'll just see how that line plays tonight."

Lines for tonight's game against the Golden Knights will be made apparent during warm-ups.

