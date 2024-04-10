PROJECTED LINEUP: McDavid a game-time decision; Holloway on the wing

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid is a game-time decision for tonight's Pacific Division clash at Rogers Place between Edmonton and Vegas, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said in his media availability following the pre-game skate.

Knoblauch mentioned that the decision on McDavid's status tonight would be made following practice after he suffered a minor lower-body injury late in the third period of Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames, keeping him from practicing the last two days with a day-to-day designation.

"A game-time decision," Knoblauch said of his team's captain. "He was on the ice this morning. He's checked with T.D. [Forss] our athletic therapist and we'll make that decision probably right after this. I just have to check with him, so right now we don't have a confirmation on if he is or isn't playing."

While the captain has the final call on whether or not he'll suit up tonight, everyone is aware of what's at stake and where they are in the regular-season schedule with the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the horizon, so resting McDavid on Wednesday is a potential course of action.

"He was on the ice this morning. I know he did some drills and like I said, it's questionable. We're not going to force it," Knoblauch said. "I think it's best that we wait it out, but obviously Connor could say 'No, it feels really good, I want to do it.'"

McDavid is one assist away from reaching 100 for the season and is nine points back of Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov in the NHL scoring race, while the Oilers will play their final six games over the next nine days to conclude their regular-season slate.