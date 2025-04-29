PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers expected to ice same group for Game 5

LOS ANGELES, CA – Rinse, repeat and ready for a pivotal Game 5.
The Edmonton Oilers will deploy the same personnel tonight in Los Angeles that they used in their Games 3 and 4 victories at Rogers Place that evened the series after they went down 2-0 early to the Kings.
If the Blue & Orange are going to win the first-round matchup for the fourth consecutive year, they'll require a road victory against the team that led the NHL on home ice during the regular season with a 31-6-4 record.
"Just carry the momentum from the last couple games at home," defenceman Brett Kulak said following Tuesday's morning skate at Crypto.com Arena. "We know we're going to have to win one on the road here, and they obviously had a really good home record during the regular season, so we're going to have to up our game and expect them to be better."
Sunday's 4-3 overtime win turned the best-of-seven series into a best-of-three, and the Oilers will aim to head back to Edmonton for Game 6 with a chance to advance to Round 2.
"We have to win at least one game here and ideally that'd be Game 5," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.