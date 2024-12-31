PROJECTED LINEUP: Jeff Skinner draws back in for New Year's Eve clash vs. Utah

The Oilers are less worried about their opposition and more focused on their own game heading into the final game of 2024, coming off back-to-back defeats to Los Angeles and Anaheim following the holiday break after winning 11 of their previous 13 games (11-2-0).

Edmonton knows the type of talent that Utah boasts from their 4-3 overtime road victory over the NHL’s newest franchise in late November, needing a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins overtime-winner to claim the extra point for the Oilers in a tough first visit to Salt Lake City.

“They got some skill up front. They're a fast team,” Mattias Ekholm said. “It was a tough game in Utah. We obviously came out with the win in overtime, but we know they're a skilled group and they usually have a good power play. We gotta make sure we're on top of our game.

“I don't necessarily love looking at the opponent too much. I think it's more about us. I know what our group can do. And when we're on top of our game, good things usually happen.”

The Oilers accepted their 4-3 defeat to the Kings back on Saturday, losing a close one to a Pacific Division rival who they’re neck and neck with in the standings, but the loss in Anaheim the following afternoon was harder to stomach, getting dominated at five-on-five for the final period-and-a-half and giving up four straight goals.

"I thought we played a good game against LA," Nugent-Hopkins said. "It was a tight game the whole time, and we were up going into third. They got one, tied it up and then it went into overtime, so I thought it could have gone either way there.

"In Anaheim, we didn't play our best. We know that in the second period, they kind of took over and we just sat back and definitely didn't play the way that we wanted to. I think that game, we could have done a lot more and played a lot better, but I thought against LA, we actually played a pretty solid game."