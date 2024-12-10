PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning

Nikita Kucherov came back from a two-game injury absence on Saturday night and had a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win for the Lightning over the Canucks, giving Tampa Bay wins in back-to-back games. The Lightning have gone 7-3-1 since Nov. 9 and are averaging an NHL-high 4.45 goals per game over that span, including power-play goals in each of their last six games.

Brayden Point leads the NHL in power-play goals with ten this season after Kucherov set him up for Tampa’s first of two man-advantage markers in their win over Vancouver, which was their sixth time scoring multiple PPGs. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, the Oilers (43) and Lightning (40) stand first and second for the most games with more than one PPG.

Their penalty kill hasn’t given up a goal in four games, either, but the Oilers feel their recent gains in all areas of their game can match the Lightning's output.

Edmonton's penalty kill since Nov. 12 is the best in the NHL at 92.3 percent, while their power play has heated up in December (3-for-6) after warming from a cool start to the season by going 7-for-32 (21.3 percent) with the man advantage during the month of November.

Stuart Skinner has an above .930 save percentage over his last four games, with four of those being victories. The Edmonton-born netminder's only defeat came in a 1-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on the road, where he made 16 saves for the Oilers in the low-scoring affair against their division rivals.

Connor McDavid leads all NHL players since Nov. 6 with 27 points (10G, 17A) in 14 games and has recorded back-to-back multi-point games (1G, 5A) after picking up a goal and an assist vs. St. Louis. Zach Hyman has three goals in his last two games, while Leon Draisaitl's 19 goals this season are tied for the NHL lead with Florida's Sam Reinhart.

With their top players performing in every position and special teams converting, the Oilers like where their game is heading into this challenging stretch.

"We're going to take it one at a time here. Tampa's a great team. They got unbelievable players all over and they're going to take everything we got," McDavid said. "It’s a good stretch of games here against good teams heading into Christmas, and we're excited about it."