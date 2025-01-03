PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Anaheim

EDMONTON, AB – As the calendar turns to 2025, the Edmonton Oilers are feeling good about their game as they begin a busy stretch over the next two weeks with a rematch against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at Rogers Place.

“I think we've been playing some really good hockey,” said Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s Second Star of the Month with a 12-game point streak of 10 goals and 14 assists in December.

“Obviously, the two-game road trip in California wasn’t our best, but we adjusted and had a really good game against Utah, so I’m happy with how we've been playing and we’re looking to keep that up.”

The Oilers responded to back-to-back defeats against Los Angeles and Anaheim last weekend with a 4-1 victory over Utah Hockey Club on New Year’s Eve, finishing the month 9-3-1 and concluding the 2024 portion of this year’s schedule with a 22-12-3 record to sit third place in the Pacific Division.

Draisaitl notched his league-leading 27th goal of the season into an empty net late in regulation after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Troy Stecher scored 20 seconds apart in the second period to break a 1-1 tie with Utah.

The German leads the NHL in goals (27), even-strength goals (20), game-winning goals (8) and sits second overall in points (56) through 37 games, having just tied Glenn Anderson for the fifth-most points in Oilers franchise history (906).

“When you're producing offensively, I find sometimes that thinking less about it almost is [better],” he said. “You get on these streaks where you're just playing and trying to do the right things every time you're on the ice.”