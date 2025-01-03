PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

Connor McDavid assisted on Nugent-Hopkins and Stecher's second-period goals, matching Draisaitl’s point streak in December with a 12-game run of three goals and 20 assists that moved the Oilers captain past Mark Messier (1,036) for third all-time on Edmonton’s points list.
Defenceman Mattias Ekholm opened the scoring and added a helper, giving him six points (3G, 3A) over his last eight games, and winger Connor Brown continued his hot streak over his last nine matches (3G, 6A) by extending his points streak to five (5A) with an assist.
Brown ranks sixth in points on the Oilers this season despite averaging just 13:30 time on ice, while Ekholm's been on the ice for 49 even-strength goals, tied for the most among NHL defencemen with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes as he continues to improve on his +85 plus/minus as a member of the Oilers.
Following the strong showing against Utah, the Oilers will be looking for revenge against the Ducks after they were handed a 5-3 defeat this past Sunday to put an end to their seven-game winning streak against their Pacific Division rivals.
“They're a good team,” Ekholm said. “They work hard and they have some skill up front, so we obviously need to rebound from that game. But last game, we played a better brand of hockey. We came out of the break, and it was a back-to-back – not to find any excuses, but hopefully now with a couple of days rest, we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
Starting on Friday night, the Oilers will play nine games over the next 16 days, including two back-to-backs that start this weekend with home-and-away matches versus Anaheim and Seattle. Edmonton’s tied for the fewest road games played this season (16) with seven other teams on a list that includes Friday’s opponents in the Ducks, who came back with four unanswered goals over the final two periods last Sunday in Anaheim to steal a victory.