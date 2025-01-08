PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

The netminder stoned Pavel Zacha on a short-handed breakaway nine minutes into the period, turning a dangerous chance for the Bruins into a breakaway at the other end for Connor McDavid, who scored his 16th goal of the season to make it 2-0 for the Oilers.

"If he doesn't make that save, it's probably a completely different game," Knoblauch said. "But he makes that save, we score, and then we were able to cruise through the game."

Jeff Skinner posted an assist to extend his point streak to three games as he works to get back on track from an underwhelming start to his season. His linemate Adam Henrique scored two goals to secure his first multi-point game since Dec. 5 against Columbus and his first multi-goal game as an Oiler, with the offence being a nice extra bonus for a player who's become an important defensive piece for this team since arriving before last year's Trade Deadline.

"It seems impossible sometimes, but it's nice to get on the board and certainly helps with the confidence," Henrique said. "But it's about the overall game and making sure that I'm solid in all situations as well."

Upon returning to the Oilers locker room, chants of 'Rico! Rico! Rico!' were rained down on him, giving the 34-year-old another big boost of confidence after scoring his first goal since Dec. 22 against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place. Henrique will try to continue rolling on the road in Pittsburgh, as the last time he recorded a point away from home before Tuesday's win was against Colorado on Nov. 30. His last road goal came in Toronto on Nov. 16.

"A good game from everybody. We were solid throughout from start to finish and top to bottom," Henrique said. "I was fortunate to get to get the two goals, but Nuggy and Davo made a great play on the power play, and Stu took the hit and made big saves at key times, so a lot that went right tonight."