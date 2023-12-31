PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

McDavid beat his former teammate Cam Talbot in the shootout before Derek Ryan iced the game for Edmonton with his put-away wrist shot in the fourth round to secure the extra point and their fourth straight victory just a day after the veteran forward turned 37 years old.

"Knobber just looked at me and said I was going, so I just tried to settle down a little bit, make my reads and go through my checklist on the way in and I found a hole," Ryan said.

The goal sparked an exuberant reaction on the Oilers bench for the reliable forward who's been nothing short of that for this team over three seasons in Oil Country.

“I was thrilled to see him score that. Obviously, a big goal," McDavid said. "It was his birthday yesterday as well, so I'm just happy for him. He's a guy that brings it every single day, never complains and just does his job every single day. He's a leader in this room. He really is. His voice carries a lot of weight and he means a lot to this group, so that was a big goal."

"The guys have a lot of respect for him and the way he plays very hard and he digs in there, wins a lot of key faceoffs – especially on the penalty kill on the right side – and I think just does all those little things," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Not flashy and not the fastest guy out there, but a very smart hockey player and a player that coaches really appreciate."