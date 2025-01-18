PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

Stuart Skinner made 22 saves, denying Colorado captain Nathan MacKinnon his hat trick with a stretching save early in the final frame and again with the net empty to secure the Oilers two hard-earned points in his 90th career victory – the second fastest Oiler netminder (153 GP) to reach 90 wins behind Andy Moog (144 GP) and one ahead of Grant Fuhr (155 GP).
"Once you start doubting your system or doubting yourself – the team, your linemates or whatever – then you're not as effective," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We were down three-nothing, playing a back-to-back against a very good hockey team, and I just liked how they kept on pushing."
The Oilers will come into Rogers Arena for the second time this season after claiming a 7-3 victory back on Nov. 9, led by Connor McDavid with one goal and two assists, a three-assist night from Mattias Janmark and two goals from Connor Brown. The Canucks will be back in ICE District to wrap up the season series at Rogers Place on Jan. 23.
The Canucks have fallen out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 2-5-3 record in their last 10 games, having just been trounced 5-1 by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday on home ice. Vancouver sits one point back of the Calgary Flames for the second Wild Card spot and seven back of the Kings for third in the Pacific.