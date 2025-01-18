PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

VANCOUVER, BC – It’s not how they would’ve drawn them up, but the Edmonton Oilers have proven they're a resilient team over their current four-game win streak as they head to the West Coast to conclude a three-game road trip at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.

"The resiliency," said Evan Bouchard post-game on Thursday. "It's not something we necessarily want to do, but we found a way to come back, and we're confident in our group when we're behind that we can contribute offensively."

Bouchard’s eighth goal of the season with 6:55 remaining in the third period on Thursday punctuated Edmonton’s third multi-goal comeback victory in their last four games with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, winning their fourth straight game and improving to 19-4-1 over their last 24 games.

"We didn't quit," Bouchard added. "We know what we have. We know we can score goals, especially in a game like that on a back-to-back. It was going to be a tough game for us and we stuck with it, and it paid off."