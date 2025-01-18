PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers will try to claim their fifth straight victory on Saturday night when they wrap up a three-game road trip against the Canucks.

You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada & Sportsnet at 8:00 MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

VANCOUVER, BC – It’s not how they would’ve drawn them up, but the Edmonton Oilers have proven they're a resilient team over their current four-game win streak as they head to the West Coast to conclude a three-game road trip at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.

"The resiliency," said Evan Bouchard post-game on Thursday. "It's not something we necessarily want to do, but we found a way to come back, and we're confident in our group when we're behind that we can contribute offensively."

Bouchard’s eighth goal of the season with 6:55 remaining in the third period on Thursday punctuated Edmonton’s third multi-goal comeback victory in their last four games with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche, winning their fourth straight game and improving to 19-4-1 over their last 24 games.

"We didn't quit," Bouchard added. "We know what we have. We know we can score goals, especially in a game like that on a back-to-back. It was going to be a tough game for us and we stuck with it, and it paid off."

Evan speaks after scoring the winner against the Avalanche

Playing the second of back-to-back games on Thursday, the Oilers erased a three-goal deficit to the Avalanche in the first period, starting with Viktor Arvidsson’s tally before the first intermission that made it 3-1 to lessen the task for the Blue & Orange over the final two periods.

"That was huge," Brett Kulak said. "When you're down by two, it's a lot better feeling than down by three going into the second, so it was good to see that one go in and it was a good boost to help us reset."

Kulak matched his career-high with his eighth marker of the season, scoring for the second straight visit to Colorado before Connor McDavid became the fifth player in Oilers history to record nine straight 20-goal seasons when he tied the game with 5:11 left in the middle frame.

The Oilers captain now has four goals over a three-game scoring streak, while two assists for Leon Draisaitl gave the German his third point streak of at least five games this season. Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin both have points in back-to-back games after contributing on Thursday.

Brett talks about his goal in Thursday's 4-3 win in Colorado

Stuart Skinner made 22 saves, denying Colorado captain Nathan MacKinnon his hat trick with a stretching save early in the final frame and again with the net empty to secure the Oilers two hard-earned points in his 90th career victory – the second fastest Oiler netminder (153 GP) to reach 90 wins behind Andy Moog (144 GP) and one ahead of Grant Fuhr (155 GP).

"Once you start doubting your system or doubting yourself – the team, your linemates or whatever – then you're not as effective," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We were down three-nothing, playing a back-to-back against a very good hockey team, and I just liked how they kept on pushing."

The Oilers will come into Rogers Arena for the second time this season after claiming a 7-3 victory back on Nov. 9, led by Connor McDavid with one goal and two assists, a three-assist night from Mattias Janmark and two goals from Connor Brown. The Canucks will be back in ICE District to wrap up the season series at Rogers Place on Jan. 23.

The Canucks have fallen out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 2-5-3 record in their last 10 games, having just been trounced 5-1 by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday on home ice. Vancouver sits one point back of the Calgary Flames for the second Wild Card spot and seven back of the Kings for third in the Pacific.

