PREVIEW: Oilers at Bruins

BOSTON, MA – From the West Coast to the East Coast, the Edmonton Oilers continue to cruise along following back-to-back weekend victories as they get set to encounter the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The Oilers have won seven of their last 10 games (7-2-1) and 14 of their last 18 (14-3-1) after winning on consecutive nights against Pacific Division opponents in the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken on Friday and Saturday to push their current win streak to three games.

Leon Draisaitl tied his career-best point streak of 14 games (11G, 14A) with an assist on Vasily Podkolzin’s early marker before adding an empty-netter in the final two minutes for his league-leading 29th goal of the campaign in a 4-2 win over the Kraken – their seventh straight winning result against Seattle.

Jeff Skinner scored a beauty during the first period for his seventh goal of the season, giving him points in consecutive games since coming out of the lineup for one game in Edmonton’s 5-3 defeat to Anaheim on Dec. 29 as the 32-year-old winger shows signs of resurgence from his slow start to his season.

“I'm sure he was excited to join our team, and we were excited to have him, but things hadn't worked out as well as anticipated,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of his side's off-season signing. “I think he's been working hard to get his game back to where it should be, so hopefully, he builds on that and gets rewarded with some more ice time and opportunities.”