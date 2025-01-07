PREVIEW: Oilers at Bruins

Coach Knoblauch said their heavy travel schedule underscores the importance of every player getting the rest they need to compete at the highest level, starting with how they remained in Seattle overnight before making the lengthy trip to the East Coast.
“There's the opportunity after the game to leave right after, but the most important thing is the players being able to get their sleep,” he said. “If we were to leave after the game to Boston, we're probably looking at 4 or 5 AM, and obviously, that's not optimal for the players to get their sleep.
“Everyone hopefully got a good night's sleep and we left the next day. It was a long day, but it was formidable. It's nothing crazy. We got in at a decent hour, guys are here for dinner, and they have an excellent opportunity to get another good night's sleep, so sleep is very important.”
The Oilers still have plenty of road (or air) to cover this regular season beyond their current four-game road trip, including upcoming visits to both New York and Florida, but the schedule is what the schedule is, and it’s hard to complain about travel when you’re in the NHL, the bench boss said.
“A lot of cities and a lot of time zones,” Knoblauch said after Monday’s practice in Boston. “I just remind myself of the Western Hockey League and the travel that we used to do, so no matter what I see here in the NHL, this is nothing in comparison.”