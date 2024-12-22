PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Senators

Calvin Pickard was solid between the pipes with 20 saves on 22 shots, making a few key saves that included his breakaway stop on 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini with the Sharks leading 2-1 early in the third period. The 32-year-old has won four straight starts and is a steady presence for the Oilers in the crease every time he's called upon.
"Picks gives us a chance every time he's in there. He makes the big stops at all times," Draisaitl said. “Seemingly, he wins every game that he goes in. He's been nothing but amazing for us the last two years."
The Ottawa Senators are on a hot streak of their own, winning their sixth game in a row on Saturday for the first time since March 2-11, 2017 on defenceman Jake Sanderson's OT winner 15 seconds into sudden death vs. the Canucks.
Rookie goalie Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves for his first NHL win in his first start since being called up on Dec. 15 to back up for Linus Ullmark following an undisclosed injury to Anton Forsberg.
Ottawa won for the eighth time in its last nine games to help pull themselves back into a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Ullmark is projected to start for the Senators and is on a personal five-game winning streak with a 0.99 goals-against average, a .966 save percentage and a shutout over that span.
The Swede has a career record of 3-3-1 against the Oilers and will duel Stuart Skinner, who has won four of his five career starts vs. the Senators and is sporting a 12-8-2 record this season with a 2.93 GAA and .893 SV%.