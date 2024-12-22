PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Senators

McDavid recorded his 130th regular season point this calendar year in the first period and became the third player to reach that mark in 2024 (regular season only), joining Nathan MacKinnon (137) and Nikita Kucherov (132) as the only other players to achieve the feat this season. Only four other calendar years in NHL history have featured at least three players with 130-plus points (1991, 1989, 1983 and 1981)

Defenceman Cody Ceci, who played with McDavid for three seasons before being traded to San Jose in the summer, couldn't relay enough information to his netminder to stop No. 97 and No. 29 on Saturday, but was impressed with how his team's rookie netminder showed in his old home.

“I am sure he has seen enough of [McDavid and Draisaitl] on the highlight reels, but he did a great job tonight reading where they were going with passes and whatnot,” Ceci said post-game. “He just seemed to always get over to it.”

Despite their own efforts missing a few wide-open chances, the Oilers can be happy with how they possessed the puck and battled to beat a locked-in Askarov in the San Jose crease to improve to 9-2-0 in their last 11 games. Perry recorded an assist on Ekholm's tying goal with the net empty and is the seventh all-time scorer against them with Joe Sakic and Anze Kopitar on 28 goals.

"I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. We stuck with it and played with the puck a lot,” Corey Perry said. “Their goalie played extremely well. We found a way to get one at the end and finally solve him.”