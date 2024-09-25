PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Jets

Coach Knoblauch mentioned that he doesn't expect many of Edmonton's top-nine forward lines from Tuesday's main group to compete in Winnipeg as the auditions for role players in the bottom six continues with 53 players (six goalies, 17 defencemen, and 30 forwards) still remaining at Camp.

“We have an idea of what they are and what type of player they are, and we want guys to fill certain roles,” Knoblauch said. “We’re looking for our best hockey players, but there's an element of playing a role – whether we need physicality, we need speed or guys who can penalty kill or be on the power play.

“We’re probably not looking for power-play guys. I think we're all filled up on those. For guys who are trying out for our team, we are looking for a little bit of penalty-killing because we lost some of those last year. I think that's something we're looking for.”

Forwards Viktor Arvidsson, Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark were non-participants at this morning's skate at Rogers Place, which leads us to believe they'll be in the lineup tonight. Goaltender Stuart Skinner didn't participate as well and looks poised to make his first pre-season appearance of 2024-25.

Forward Raphael Lavoie has impressed so far this pre-season with a goal and 11 total shots through two games against Winnipeg and Calgary (split-squad), but the Chambly, QC product won't dress tonight after pulling out of practice on Tuesday with a lower-body injury. Lavoie will take his rest and hopefully return to the ice on Friday to continue his strong Camp, Knoblauch said.

"I just got the update when I was leaving the ice. It doesn't look like he'll be playing tomorrow."