PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Ducks

ANAHEIM, CA – The Edmonton Oilers close out back-to-back road games in California at the Honda Center on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks, looking to rebound from a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Kings just 24 hours earlier.

The Oilers have taken their last seven meetings with the Ducks to tie their longest-active win streak (Pittsburgh) against any other NHL opponent, with Connor McDavid having recorded 17 points (5G, 12A) over a coinciding seven-game point streak vs. Anaheim.

Edmonton’s captain has three goals and 16 assists over his current 10-game point streak that was extended on Saturday vs. Los Angeles after he recorded an assist in his team’s OT defeat at the hands of their Pacific Division rivals. It's the 16th career double-digit point streak for McDavid, breaking a tie with Guy Lafleur for the second-most all-time.

Los Angeles was led by former Oilers forward Warren Foegele, who recorded a goal and two assists against his former club, and Quinton Byfield scored two goals – including the game-winner in overtime – to help LA leapfrog Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division.

"I feel like we came out in the second and played really well and had to puck a lot in their zone," Viktor Arvidsson said. "We kind of took our foot off the gas pedal in the third and let them back into it, so I think we just need to [like before the holiday break] stay on the gas and make teams defend."