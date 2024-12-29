PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Ducks

Arvidsson scored in a second straight game, but Zach Hyman saw his eight-game goal streak end in Saturday’s defeat where the Oilers forwards collectively didn’t have their best stuff outside of a few decent showings from a few lines, said Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.
“Just not having enough of our lines going," he said. "We had strong contributions from some guys, but we just couldn't maintain the momentum because of everyone not playing to their best.
The Oilers are still 15-5-1 in their last 21 games since beginning the season with a 6-7-1 start, but they will want to take advantage of a Ducks team that's only scored 81 goals this season – the lowest in the League by a wide margin than the next closest team in Nashville (88). Forward Troy Terry scored Anaheim's lone goal and is the only player on their roster to eclipse 20 points so far this season, posting 26 points (10 goals) in 34 games.
Anaheim dropped a 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia in the first half of their own back-to-back on Saturday afternoon at home to fall to 13-17-4 this season.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are approaching milestones in the Oilers all-time points rankings, with McDavid needing two points to tie Mark Messier (1,034) for third all-time and Draisaitl only three away from Glenn Anderson (906) for fifth.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Oilers and has a 2.25 goals-against average and .914 save percentage over a four-game winning streak.