POST-GAME: Big game for Bouchard in building where he was drafted

DALLAS, TX – American Airlines Center in Dallas was where Evan Bouchard heard his name called 10th overall by the Oilers at the 2018 NHL Draft.
The arena on Victory Avenue just north of downtown also provided the setting for a big game from the defenceman on Saturday afternoon as he set a new career high in goals with 14, scoring twice including the overtime winner as Edmonton edged the Stars 4-3.
"He's been playing really well," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the team's top offensive blueliner, who also hit 50 points on the season with his sudden-death snipe from the point past Jake Oettinger. "Tonight was probably his best game I've seen him play for the last couple of weeks."