POST-GAME: Big game for Bouchard in building where he was drafted

Corey Perry had a big game for the Oilers on Saturday as well, scoring a goal and an assist in his seventh appearance with his new team. The veteran of 1,280 career games – who's played with outstanding offensive defencemen like Scott Niedermayer, Chris Pronger and Victor Hedman in the past – likes what he's seen so far from Edmonton's trigger man from the back end.

"He's just confident back there and there's no panic in his game," Perry said. "When he gets a puck at the blue line, he's always making the right play and he knows when to shoot. We saw that on the overtime goal. He saw something in front and let it fly and that's what we needed."

Bouchard's heroics helped the Oilers secure a thrilling win over the Central Division-leading Stars after they opened their road trip on Thursday with a disappointing 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

"That was huge," Bouchard said of the bounce-back effort. "We knew they were a good team. We had to play a really good game, and we did that. That's what makes us so special. We can compete with any team, and we know what we have in here."

Edmonton will look to take two of three games on their Central swing when they visit the Arizona Coyotes for another matinee matchup on Monday afternoon at Mullett Arena.