RELEASE: Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 raffle returns

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the return of the Oilers “Hockey Fights Cancer” MEGA 50/50, running from the Oilers Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday, November 7 and continuing through November 27.

Net proceeds from the multi-day raffle will support the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Ben Stelter Foundation and Kids with Cancer Society, helping advance cancer research and treatment while providing critical care and support for children and families affected by cancer.

“We are proud to stand alongside Oil Country in the fight against cancer through this year’s Oilers Hockey Fights Cancer MEGA 50/50,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. “The Alberta Cancer Foundation, Ben Stelter Foundation and Kids with Cancer Society are making an incredible impact through research, patient care and support for children and families. We are grateful for Oil Country’s continued generosity and for always stepping up to support those who need it most.”

The Alberta Cancer Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of Albertans facing cancer by funding innovative research, advancing treatment and enhancing patient care across the province.

"For Albertans facing cancer, tomorrow's breakthroughs can't come soon enough,” said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. “That's why the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 50/50 is so important. Every ticket purchased helps fund the research, treatment and care patients rely on today while bringing us closer to the discoveries that will shape cancer care in the future. We are incredibly grateful to all of Oil Country for helping create that impact."

Inspired by Ben Stelter, the young Oilers fan who captured the hearts of Oil Country and the hockey world, the Ben Stelter Foundation honours his legacy by supporting children and families affected by cancer through research, access to medical equipment and memorable experiences.

“The support we continue to receive from the Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, and Oil Country is truly incredible,” said Mike Stelter, Executive Director, Ben Stelter Foundation.“Because of this generosity, the Ben Stelter Foundation is able to reach more children and families battling cancer, create unforgettable experiences, provide essential medical equipment, and invest in research and innovative treatments that offer hope for the future. We’re so grateful to have an entire community standing alongside us as we continue Ben’s legacy and work toward a brighter future for children battling cancer.”

The Kids with Cancer Society provides financial assistance, emotional support, educational programming and essential services to children and families navigating childhood cancer—helping ease the challenges of diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

“We’re honoured to be selected as one of the beneficiaries of the Oilers 50/50 games and grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and everyone who makes opportunities like this possible,” Chelsea, CEO, Kids with Cancer Society. “Time and again our community shows up for families facing childhood cancer, reminding them they are not alone. The funds raised through initiatives like this help us sustain the programs, resources and connections families rely on through treatment, recovery and beyond. We’re proud to be part of a community that continues to stand alongside them.”

The Hockey Fights Cancer MEGA 50/50 features 51 early bird prizes, including a Ford Maverick, a trip to Germany to watch the Oilers play in Leon Draisaitl’s hometown next season, iPhone 18 Pro, an Oilers suite for 12, signed jerseys, gift cards and more.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 voucher for Century Casino.

Customers can also purchase tickets for the November Bonus raffle running until November 27 and the EOCF’s Pick to Win game features three growing cash prizes, a signed Oilers jersey and an Oilers suite experience.

50/50 tickets can be purchased anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.