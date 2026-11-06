Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers

Leon Draisaitl then cut it to 5-4 with 45 seconds left in the third, receiving a cross-crease pass through the seam from Connor McDavid and scoring past Laurent Brossoit’s glove with Matt Tomkins on the bench for the extra attacker.

The Oilers then possessed the puck off the ensuing face-off, but they weren't able to find the tying goal.

“The battle level was high,” McDavid, who had a goal and three assists to extend his season-opening point streak to 17 games, said. “Just little mistakes here and there and they found a way to capitalize. We just came up a little short.”

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, including his ninth goal in his past four games, and Pavel Mintyukov had two goals and an assist for the Ducks (8-7-1), who have won three straight. Brossoit made 23 saves.

“I thought we worked hard tonight. I thought our momentum shifted a couple times, like our last game,” said Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, whose team was coming off a 5-4 win Tuesday at the Vancouver Canucks. “Up 5-2, looked like they were going away and then, next thing you know, they tie it up.

“Vancouver beat us similarly a week ago (6-5 in overtime Oct. 27), same situation. So, we hung on there at the end, but I thought we had a really good third period going until they made it 5-3. But the guys worked hard and had a lot of positives.”

Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for the Oilers (11-3-3), who had their point streak end at five (3-0-2). Tomkins made 16 saves.

“I thought our penalty kill was excellent,” said Oilers coach Mike Babcock, whose team held the Ducks to 2-for-8 on the power play while scoring on two of six chances on their own man-advantage. “It really set us up to win the game, to tell you the truth. It gave us a chance. And then, we didn’t look after it. They won both net fronts. They won our net front and their net front.”

Gauthier put the Ducks on the board 1-0 on the power play at 9:26 of the first period, taking a pass across the slot from Jackson LaCombe and scoring short side underneath Tomkins’ right arm. The goal marked Gauthier's seventh power-play goal in four games after he became the first player in Ducks history to score two on the man-advantage in each of his previous three games.

“They have a good penalty kill, and something we haven’t seen so far this season,” Gauthier said. “A lot of pressure, they don’t give you any time to set up and really make a play, so it’s kind of just road hockey there.

“A 5-on-5 mentality, just trying to get open for your teammates to make a play, and Jackson LaCombe made a great one to me.”