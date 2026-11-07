RELEASE: Oilers activate Devon Levi & Zach Hyman off IR

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have activated goalie Devon Levi and forward Zach Hyman off Injured Reserve, the team announced on Saturday.
Goalie Matt Tomkins has also been loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
Both will make their returns from respective seven- and five-game absences against the Canucks
EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have activated goalie Devon Levi and forward Zach Hyman off Injured Reserve, the team announced on Saturday.
Goalie Matt Tomkins has also been loaned to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.