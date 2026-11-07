PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

Kasperi Kapanen's power-play goal and Draisaitl's tally at six-on-five with 35 seconds left in regulation made it 5-4 with a few minutes left, but the Oilers couldn't find another with their net empty to force overtime.

They'll try to get back to winning ways and improve on their 11-3-3 start against a Vancouver team that's lost four straight and sits bottom of the NHL's Western Conference with a 3-14-1 record, their worst 18-game start in franchise history.

The Canucks were beaten 6-2 by the Jets for their fifth game allowing at least six goals in a game this season, being outscored 27-14 by their opponents in the first period while the Oilers are outscoring opponents 21-8 in the opening frame. The Oilers are averaging an NHL-best 4.12 goals per game, while the Canucks are on the opposite end with a league-worst 4.61 goals against per game.

The two teams combined for 27 goals over their first two games of their season series: a 6-5 overtime win for the Canucks on opening night and a 9-7 win for the Oilers two nights later on Oct. 1 in Vancouver.