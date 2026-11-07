PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

The Oilers continue their four-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday with a visit from the Canucks

GettyImages-2297289867
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday with a visit from the Vancouver Canucks.

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet at 9:00 PM MT or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The EOCF and Alberta Cancer Foundation bring The Time Store to Rogers Place

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers look to respond to Thursday's defeat to the Anaheim Ducks against another Pacific Division rival in the Vancouver Canucks on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Thursday's 5-4 loss to open a four-game homestand was Connor McDavid record a goal & three assists to extend his assist/point streaks to 17 games, while Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all pitched in with multiple points, but six minor penalties and four unanswered goals from the Ducks were enough to preserve the win despite some late goals from the Oilers.

Forward Vasily Podkolzin was ejected early with a game misconduct after defending his captain from being cross-checked into the Anaheim net by Drew Helleson, prompting the Russian's reaction and taking two-, five-, and 10-minute penalties to leave the Oilers down to 11 forwards for the rest of the night.

The Oilers drop the opening game of this home stand in a 5-4 loss to the Ducks

Kasperi Kapanen's power-play goal and Draisaitl's tally at six-on-five with 35 seconds left in regulation made it 5-4 with a few minutes left, but the Oilers couldn't find another with their net empty to force overtime.

They'll try to get back to winning ways and improve on their 11-3-3 start against a Vancouver team that's lost four straight and sits bottom of the NHL's Western Conference with a 3-14-1 record, their worst 18-game start in franchise history.

The Canucks were beaten 6-2 by the Jets for their fifth game allowing at least six goals in a game this season, being outscored 27-14 by their opponents in the first period while the Oilers are outscoring opponents 21-8 in the opening frame. The Oilers are averaging an NHL-best 4.12 goals per game, while the Canucks are on the opposite end with a league-worst 4.61 goals against per game.

The two teams combined for 27 goals over their first two games of their season series: a 6-5 overtime win for the Canucks on opening night and a 9-7 win for the Oilers two nights later on Oct. 1 in Vancouver.

News Feed

RELEASE: Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 raffle returns

Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers

QUICK RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 4

RELEASE: Howard placed on IR; Epp activated

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: EOCF & Alberta Cancer Foundation bring 'The Time Store' to Rogers Place

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

Jack Hughes scores twice for Devils, Hellebuyck wins home debut against Oilers

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

BLOG: Oilers pull on commemorative shirts for Nugent-Hopkins' franchise record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils

NU93 RECORD

PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer night this Saturday

RELEASE: Jarry named NHL's Second Star of the Week

RELEASE: Oilers, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform

NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

FEATURE: Tomkins' Terrific Return