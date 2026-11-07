PROJECTED LINEUP: Levi to start & Hyman returns for Saturday's meeting with Canucks

Devon Levi & Zach Hyman will both be activated off Injured Reserve to make their returns from respective seven- and five-game absences against the Canucks on Saturday at Rogers Place

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will have netminder Devon Levi and forward Zach Hyman back in their lineup on Saturday night after both are activated from Injured Reserve ahead of a clash with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

Head Coach Mike Babcock confirmed they'll both be included tonight against Edmonton's Pacific Division rival, with Levi getting his first start since Oct. 22 after coming out of a 22-save performance in a 6-5 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury that led to his seven-game absence.

"I don't know with the goalie stuff, but when they get injured, you've got to be so careful with them," Babcock said. "So he's probably been antsy for a bit here. He's been given the green light, so that's good for our team, and he brings lots of energy to our group when he plays well."

Levi had won six of his previous seven starts before going down injured against Carolina and looks to regain his foothold as Edmonton's starter after going 6-1-0 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .887 save percentage this season prior to his stint on the IR, including a 9-7 victory over the Canucks in the Oilers' first road game on Oct. 1.

Mike speaks to the media prior to Saturday against the Canucks

After Tristan Jarry missed out on Thursday's defeat to the Ducks due to illness, the 32-year-old goalie is well enough to back up Levi tonight after Edmonton called on the services of EBUG Brett Epp to serve as their backup against Anaheim.

In a corresponding move to activate Levi, goalie Matt Tomkins will be reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors after making two starts for the Oilers, including a 28-save victory against the Rangers last weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Hyman missed a total of five games during his second stint on the IR this season with a separate upper-body injury he sustained against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 26 and will provide Coach Babcock another reliable forward up front to choose from.

"Great to be back," Hyman said. "Obviously a little bit unlucky there with injuries, but the team's doing well, and that's all that matters. So it's a lot easier when you're out, when the team's winning and doing well. I'm excited to be back and to join the guys."

Hyman skated on the team's second line with Kasperi Kapanen and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during the pre-game skate in place of Colton Dach, who wasn't on the ice. Dach's potential absence looks to be an opportunity for Trent Frederic to return to the lineup on the fourth line with Alex Formenton and Owen Michaels.

"Just doing it right every single time," Babcock said of Hyman. "Off every faceoff, he gets to the net. He finishes on the forecheck. He gets the puck back for the good players and knows how to play. It just gives you another real player and more depth."

Vasily speaks about defending McDavid before Saturday's contest

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Canucks below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Jones - Dickinson - Joseph
Formenton - Michaels - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard 
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson 

Levi
Jarry

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