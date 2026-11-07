PROJECTED LINEUP: Levi to start & Hyman returns for Saturday's meeting with Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will have netminder Devon Levi and forward Zach Hyman back in their lineup on Saturday night after both are activated from Injured Reserve ahead of a clash with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

Head Coach Mike Babcock confirmed they'll both be included tonight against Edmonton's Pacific Division rival, with Levi getting his first start since Oct. 22 after coming out of a 22-save performance in a 6-5 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury that led to his seven-game absence.

"I don't know with the goalie stuff, but when they get injured, you've got to be so careful with them," Babcock said. "So he's probably been antsy for a bit here. He's been given the green light, so that's good for our team, and he brings lots of energy to our group when he plays well."

Levi had won six of his previous seven starts before going down injured against Carolina and looks to regain his foothold as Edmonton's starter after going 6-1-0 with a 3.11 goals-against average and .887 save percentage this season prior to his stint on the IR, including a 9-7 victory over the Canucks in the Oilers' first road game on Oct. 1.