LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Ducks

FIRST PERIOD

16:10: EDM PENALTY | Evan Bouchard tripping against Alex Killorn.

11:54: EDM PENALTY | Vasily Podkolzin two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting & a 10-minute game misconduct against Drew Helleson.

11:54: ANA PENALTY | Drew Helleson two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Connor McDavid is taken into the net hard by Drew Helleson after a net-front rush, and it leads to Vasily Podkolzin stepping up to defend his captain, but paying a price for it. The Russian is served a game misconduct and 17 total minutes in penalties after laying a beatdown on Helleson, while the Oilers now have to play out the rest of the game with 11 forwards.

Anaheim goes to the power play for five minutes.

10:34: ANA GOAL | Cutter Gauthier (PP) - Jackson LaCombe, Leo Carlsson

The Ducks capitalize early in their extended power play through Gauthier, who gets his seventh power-play goal and ninth total over his last three games.

ANA 1, EDM 0

6:39: EDM PENALTY | Max Jones cross-checking against Mikael Granlund

3:22: ANA PENALTY | Noah Warren interference against Max Jones

3:08: EDM PENALTY | Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tripping against Alex Killorn

3:08: ANA PENALTY | Tim Washe unsportsmanlike conduct

3:08: ANA PENALTY | Pavel Mintyukov five minutes for fighting against Kasperi Kapanen

3:08: EDM PENALTY | Kasperi Kapanen five minutes for fighting against Pavel Mintyukov

27.3: ANA PENALTY | Jackson Lacombe holding against Alex Formenton

19.0: EDM GOAL | Evan Bouchard (PP) - Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

BOUCH HITS DOUBLE DIGITS! Thanks to a late power play in what's been a frame filled with them, the Oilers equalize as Bouchard takes a pass from Connor McDavid and blasts it past Laurent Brossoit to tie the game with his 10th goal of the season.

McDavid's helper gives him 17 straight games to begin the season with a point/assist, with the helper being his 32nd to extend his own NHL record.

EDM 1, ANA 1