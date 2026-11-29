SECOND PERIOD

15:00: Connor Murphy returns to the Oilers bench after needing some attention after taking that puck to the face on Seattle's opening goal.

13:47: The Oilers are shorthanded, but a cleared puck turns into a 2-on-0 between Alex Formenton and Mathieu Joseph, who aren't able to generate a shot on the opportunity.

41.7: Alex Formenton has had a few good chances, but none bigger after than here in the last minute after getting loose on a breakaway and pushing Joey Daccord into a good pad save before chaos ensues. He ends up in a glove-dropping fight with Josh Mahura after the whistle blew.

END OF 2 | SEA 2, EDM 0

Shots: EDM 17, SEA 18

Power Play: EDM 0-for-1, SEA 0-for-2