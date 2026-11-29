FIRST PERIOD
4:24: SEA GOAL | Ryker Evans - unassisted
The puck comes up into the face of Connor Murphy, but the play goes on as an attempted back-door pass from Ryker Evans meant for Ryan Winterton is inadvertently tipped past Devon Levi for an unassisted opener. SEA 1, EDM 0
1:57: SEA GOAL | Matthew Wood - Frederick Gaudreau, Josh Mahura
Frederick Gaudreau's pass out front from below the goal lines sets up Matthew Wood to score his first Kraken goal with the finish to the far side. Seattle scores twice in two-and-a-half minutes after scoring twice in two minutes last night in the third period to flip the game in their favour. SEA 2, EDM 0
END OF 1 | SEA 2, EDM 0
Shots: EDM 8, SEA 8
Power Play: EDM 0-for-2, SEA 0-for-1