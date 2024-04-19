GENE'S BLOG: Principe Playoff Primer

It started with great expectations and ended that way as well, but along the way there were some big bumps to navigate around. The biggest came after a loss to San Jose and a record that stood at 2-9-1. While Edmonton would go on to a win against Seattle in their next action, they lost a coach in Jay Woodcroft – a man who had squeezed the most out of the team during his tenure.

A conference final and a second-round series were accomplished. A trip to the Cup Final and a Cup victory were all that was left to fill out the expectations checklist. With that seemingly getting further away than closer, a good man with a great winning percentage was relieved of his duties. In a results-driven business, that was the final result. Jay Woodcroft was out and Kris Knoblauch was in.

When he was hired, Knoblauch was best known as Connor McDavid's junior coach in Erie. It was the single biggest decision made this season. In strode the pride of Imperial, Saskatchewan. A former junior and university player in the Alberta capital, he was now back in Edmonton where he met his wife on the U of A campus to further his coaching education.

His grade would be an A+ for what the 45-year-old bench boss set in motion with the help of his current staff. They worked well together and the one-time player for the WHL's Edmonton Ice looked liked he had that running through his veins.

It was not uncommon to see Knoblauch in complete command of himself and his bench. It didn't seem to matter what the score was or what the latest call had been, he kept his composure and so did the team. They proceeded to have the best record in hockey from November 13 and beyond, leading to a push for first place in the division and home-ice advantage to start the playoffs.