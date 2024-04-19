GENE'S BLOG: Principe Playoff Primer

The Edmonton Oilers were on the bus headed to the Denver airport after a season finale against Colorado when a final night of NHL play came to an end and did so in dramatic fashion.
While Edmonton was talking about potential first-round opponents in the locker room after game 82, that's all it was. Just chatter on whether they would face Vegas or Los Angeles in the opening round. As to be expected, both Corey Perry and Darnell Nurse said it didn't matter to them if it was the Knights or Kings. I believe them.
In case you hit the sack before the evening was over, the Knights hit the loss column against the Anaheim Ducks. With that opening, the Kings scored late on the power play at 18:39 of period three vs. Chicago. That point was all they needed to finish third. For good measure they won it in overtime and won the right to face off against Edmonton in the post-season.
It's not like these two teams haven't been down this road before, but first a look at the road traveled for the Blue & Orange through this 2023-24 season.