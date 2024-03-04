GENE'S BLOG: Deadline Day Approaching

Time is running out on transactions between teams as we turn things over to Ken Holland, Jeff Jackson and the rest of the Oilers management group ahead of Friday's deadline

Holland
By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

It is a day that turns the NHL upside down like no other – the last day during the season when 32 NHL teams have a chance to make significant changes to their hockey club.

It could be a Stanley Cup contender adding a tiny piece they believe could help put them over the top. There are the really good teams that might want to do a little more tinkering and acquire a couple new players who could make the difference.

There are also clubs who are close to the playoff cut line and willing to mortgage the future for the present, or squads that are down and out and willing to move almost anyone to build themselves back up for seasons to come.

Friday, March 8 is a day that could shape the present and future in a way that pushes teams towards their ultimate goal. It is a day that, until 3pm ET, leaves many players wondering what might be next for them in their hockey careers, uncertain about their future and not having much control over where they go or if they go.

Paige, Bob & Jack check in ahead of Friday's trade deadline

Fans love it. Players tolerate it. If you sit on a lower-placed team, you might like a change of scenery and a chance to compete for the Cup. But if you're on the other end of the spectrum and post-season is all but certain for your team, one move could take you out of that promising playoff picture.

That's it, that's all. Pack your bags and, maybe at a later date, your family, and away you go. Not easy on anyone. Change can be hard, especially if you don't want it but the team feels they need it.

I always try to take this to the level of the common folk like you or me, your neighbour, your friend or anyone else who has a place in your life. Imagine every year there is a day and time that determine if you stay or if you go. Someone comes up to you and says, "Hey there ,how are you? We're making some changes on our team and we thank you for everything you've done, but we've traded you to (pick a city) and in return we're getting a player/prospect/draft pick back from your new team. Good luck."

In a moment. you pack your office, your tools, your laptop, your personal belongings and you're off. Happy or sad, at this point it matters not, because you are on your way, picking up your life and starting somewhere new.

Connor speaks with the media before facing the Penguins

As Edmonton gets set for the deadline, they are right in the mix of teams playing really well and jockeying for playoff positioning. Winning 16 games in a row showed how great they can be, but it's the 16 wins they need once the playoffs begin that will be most important.

Captain Connor said it and so did Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. They like what they have in the room, and you don't always want change, but if there is a player or players available to them who push the odds of success more in their favour, there's no reason not to go for it.

The clock is ticking and time is running out on transactions between teams. We turn things over to GM and President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland, CEO Jeff Jackson and the rest of the management group, with every Oilers fan wishing them luck and prosperity as deadline day approaches.

