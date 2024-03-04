GENE'S BLOG: Deadline Day Approaching

It is a day that turns the NHL upside down like no other – the last day during the season when 32 NHL teams have a chance to make significant changes to their hockey club.

It could be a Stanley Cup contender adding a tiny piece they believe could help put them over the top. There are the really good teams that might want to do a little more tinkering and acquire a couple new players who could make the difference.

There are also clubs who are close to the playoff cut line and willing to mortgage the future for the present, or squads that are down and out and willing to move almost anyone to build themselves back up for seasons to come.

Friday, March 8 is a day that could shape the present and future in a way that pushes teams towards their ultimate goal. It is a day that, until 3pm ET, leaves many players wondering what might be next for them in their hockey careers, uncertain about their future and not having much control over where they go or if they go.