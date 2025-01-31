GAME RECAP: Red Wings 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB – Forwards Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin scored in the shootout, while goaltender Alex Lyon had a strong night with 45 saves on Thursday to help the Detroit Red Wings pick up the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

The Red Wings erased a two-goal lead for the Oilers in the first period that was built off goals from Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner by scoring twice in a 1:48 span of the middle stanza through Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin, making it 2-2 and ultimately getting the game to overtime after a scoreless but competitive final frame.

Edmonton's penalty kill went 3-for-3, including a crucial four-on-three stop in sudden death with Zach Hyman in the penalty box, but Detroit was able to score twice in the shootout against goaltender Stuart Skinner, who despite taking the defeat was resilient with 33 saves on 35 shots.

Defenceman John Klingberg made his Oilers debut and went minus-1 in 16:39 of ice time, while Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard recorded assists.

"This was just my first game. I'm going to build on every game and I want to be at my best in the Spring," Klingberg said. "But at the same time, I'm going to take steps every game here and I think with the skill this team has, I'm going to fit in pretty good with how they play with the puck."

The Oilers had their three-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Red Wings, who won their fourth game in a row.

The Blue & Orange will wrap up their season-long six-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday night with a Hockey Night in Canada clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs.