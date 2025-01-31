GAME RECAP: Red Wings 3, Oilers 2 (SO)

Dylan Larkin scored & added the shootout winner while goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 45 shots to give Detroit the extra point in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Thursday at Rogers Place

DEV_1494
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forwards Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin scored in the shootout, while goaltender Alex Lyon had a strong night with 45 saves on Thursday to help the Detroit Red Wings pick up the extra point in a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

The Red Wings erased a two-goal lead for the Oilers in the first period that was built off goals from Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner by scoring twice in a 1:48 span of the middle stanza through Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin, making it 2-2 and ultimately getting the game to overtime after a scoreless but competitive final frame.

Edmonton's penalty kill went 3-for-3, including a crucial four-on-three stop in sudden death with Zach Hyman in the penalty box, but Detroit was able to score twice in the shootout against goaltender Stuart Skinner, who despite taking the defeat was resilient with 33 saves on 35 shots.

Defenceman John Klingberg made his Oilers debut and went minus-1 in 16:39 of ice time, while Zach Hyman, Adam Henrique, Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard recorded assists.

"This was just my first game. I'm going to build on every game and I want to be at my best in the Spring," Klingberg said. "But at the same time, I'm going to take steps every game here and I think with the skill this team has, I'm going to fit in pretty good with how they play with the puck."

The Oilers had their three-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Red Wings, who won their fourth game in a row.

The Blue & Orange will wrap up their season-long six-game homestand at Rogers Place on Saturday night with a Hockey Night in Canada clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings top the Oilers 3-2 in the shootout on Thursday

FIRST PERIOD

It was 'right place, right time' on two separate occasions for the Oilers during the opening frame after Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner capitalized on their chances as they came to give their side a two-goal lead through 20 minutes at Rogers Place.

A Vladimir Tarasenko tripping penalty on Darnell Nurse just past the six-minute mark sent the Oilers to their first power play, where Draisaitl got lucky by having the puck fall on his stick at the right face-off dot when defenceman Ben Chiarot attempted to clear away Evan Bouchard's cross-slot pass.

The German didn't waste his opportunity by quickly firing the chance inside the far post on netminder Alex Lyon, increasing his NHL goal-scoring lead with his 36th goal of the season. Bouchard registered his 30th assist of the campaign, while McDavid's secondary helper was the captain's team-leading 41st assist.

Draisaitl nets his 36th goal of the season on the power play

Jeff Skinner returned to the lineup on Thursday after serving as the extra forward in Monday's win over the Seattle Kraken, but the 32-year-old has goals in back-to-back games after crashing the crease and scraping a loose puck over the line to double Edmonton's lead with 9:31 to go in the period.

Skinner worked a give-and-go at the Detroit blueline with Zach Hyman as Adam Henrique crashed the net, poking at the puck and causing Lyon to fumble it before it popped loose for Skinner to follow in the play and put away a wide-open chance in the Red Wings' crease to make it 2-0 for the hosts.

"I just kind of went to the net and put it in an open net, so it's always nice to contribute," Skinner said. "Obviously, that's kind of part of my game, so just try and keep building."

All nine of Skinner's goals this season have come at even strength, which among all NHL forwards ranks him above names like Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov (8), Florida's Matthew Tkachuk (7) and New York Rangers duo Chris Kreider (8) and Mika Zibanejad (7).

The Oilers were doubling up the Red Wings 2-0 on the scoreboard and 15-7 in shots at the first intermission.

Skinner finds the loose puck to score his ninth goal of the season

SECOND PERIOD

The wheels started turning for the Red Wings just before the 10-minute mark of the middle frame when forward Michael Rasumussen's deflection gave them some traction.

"I'm not sure I can put my finger on exactly what the change was," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "They played a little bit quicker, a little bit faster, and I think we had every opportunity to put them away early in the game by getting that third goal, whether it's five-on-five or the power play I think we were just missing that."

After the visitors entered the Oilers zone, winger Jonatan Berggren sent a shot on goal from the right side near the top of the circle that was tipped down by Rasmussen to beat Stuart Skinner over the left pad on the Red Wings' first shot of the second period.

Jeff speaks after scoring in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss

Stuart Skinner would stop Lucas Raymond one-on-one soon after, but the netminder wouldn't be able to prevent captain Dylan Larkin from tying the game on another breakaway less than two minutes after Detroit cut into Edmonton's lead, beating him under the right pad with 8:13 to go in the frame.

Defenceman Ty Emberson whacked at the stick of Larkin in pursuit, potentially altering the path of the puck after he didn't get all of the shot, with Detroit fighting their way back to tie the game at 2-2 in the second stanza.

"They're a pretty fast team, and I think we gave them a little too many opportunities to play fast and spring each other on odd-man rushes and a couple of breakaways," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "They capitalize on one, but overall, we played an alright game. Just a bit of a stretch there where we gave them too many easy opportunities."

Draisaitl and McDavid nearly put the Oilers back ahead before the break when a Detroit turnover in their own zone allowed the Oilers captain to walk the goal line and find his counterpart between the hashmarks, but the German's one-timer struck the left post with his shot. It would've been a fitting response from the Dynamic Duo, with Draisaitl (43) having the most game-tying or go-ahead points in the NHL this season while McDavid (40) sits second.

John speaks about his Oilers debut post-game on Thursday

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers needed an important penalty kill and some steady goalkeeping from Stuart Skinner in the final 20 minutes to keep them at bay, while their offence was unable to find the goal they needed to keep the contest from going to overtime.

Jeff Skinner prevented a dangerous rush chance for the Red Wings with a great defensive play lifting the stick of forward Marco Kasper after a strong start to the period for the Oilers, who after failing to convert on an early power play would find themselves on the penalty kill near the seven-minute mark when Draisaitl was called for slashing.

"I think Bouch did a good job slowing them down and made me look faster than I was there," Skinner said of his defensive play. "But again, it's just sort of working together there. I think he slows him down and gives me a good jump and we go back the other way."

Stuart Skinner denied Larkin on a rebound during the penalty kill that fell to the front of his crease before he squeezed shut Seider's ensuing point shot to help the Oilers escape, which ended up being vital to getting the Blue & Orange to overtime on Thursday night. The Red Wings had their best stretch around the middle segment with plenty of good looks that the netminder was able to keep out with nine saves in the third period.

Kris addresses the media post-game from Rogers Place on Thursday

"Skins made some really big saves, especially on the penalty kill," Knoblauch added. "The one in the third period where he sticks out his pad on Larkin, you need good goaltending, and we've been getting it from both of our guys. Stu especially, because he's getting the majority of the starts, and tonight was an excellent night from him."

Seider prevented a goal when a shot from Draisaitl in the final few minutes was saved up high by Lyon before it bounced behind the netminder, but the German was there to bat the puck away from danger out of mid-air.

The Red Wings and Oilers would head to overtime, where Edmonton would need another important penalty kill to ultimately get the game to a shootout.

The Red Wings pick up the extra point in a 3-2 shootout win on Thursday

OVERTIME & SHOOTOUT

Detroit had a handful of good chances before Zach Hyman's interference penalty 1:40 into sudden death made the Oilers penalty kill to come up with the crucial four-on-three stop to keep the game alive, improving to 3-for-3 on Thursday.

"It's very similar to five-on-three. You gotta stay a little tighter," Nugent-Hopkins said. "If it's five-on-four, we're an aggressive kill, and we get our feet moving and pressure guys, but you can't really do that when you only have three guys. So it's about staying compact and making sure that you're working with the other two guys out there."

But the Oilers couldn't make the kill count before the final buzzer after Bouchard and McDavid came down the ice late in overtime on an odd-man rush, where McDavid lost control of the puck before time expired a few moments later, sending the contest to a shootout.

Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin alternated glove side and blocker side on Stuart Skinner after Connor McDavid failed to get it around the left pad of Lyon and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins lost the handle on the puck, giving the Red Wings the extra point in the skills competition.

The Red Wings earned the victory to win their fourth straight game, while the Oilers had their own three-game win streak come to an end with the defeat.

Speaking of skills competition – after hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night to conclude their six-game homestand, the Oilers will be back at Rogers Place for the annual Skills Competition on Sunday afternoon.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

RELEASE: McDavid & Ekholm selected as 4 Nations alternate captains

RELEASE: NHL unveils Oilers Quarter Century Team

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

BLOG: Skinner family celebrates the birth of their second son Darcy

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Lunar New Year

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sabres 2

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Canucks 2

BLOG: Oilers prepared to play more physical in rematch against Canucks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

BLOG: McDavid ready to move on from his suspension

GAME RECAP: Capitals 3, Oilers 2

RELEASE: Oilers statement on Connor McDavid suspension

RELEASE: Oilers honour Canadian Armed Forces