GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Bruins 0

EDMONTON, AB – Stu and the Oilers were brewin' in Beantown.

Netminder Stuart Skinner earned the unofficial shutout with 26 saves, while forward Adam Henrique potted two goals as the Edmonton Oilers earned their fifth straight victory on Tuesday night in a 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Skinner missed the final 5:25 of the first period after being run over in his own crease by defenceman Nikita Zadorov, but the Edmonton-born shot-stopper remained perfect upon his return from concussion protocol, making clutch save after clutch save to secure his 16th victory of the season in what was a complete performance from top to bottom by the Oilers.

"It was amazing," Skinner said of his team's performance. "I think the way we've been defending has been very impressive. You can tell just by the number of shots that we give up throughout the night, but I think even when you see a team come in and get a lot of shots, we're still defending really, really well and keeping things to the outside and just battling. A great team effort here tonight.

"It's hard to get wins in this building, so it feels good to get one."

Henrique notched two goals to record his first multi-goal game in an Oilers uniform, and captain Connor McDavid scored a power-play goal on a breakaway at 11:11 of the second period – his 16th goal of the campaign that wouldn't have been possible without Stuart Skinner making a monstrous short-handed stop on Pavel Zacha seconds before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found McDavid to go in alone to end his eight-game goalless drought.

"A good game from everybody. We were solid throughout from start to finish and top to bottom," Henrique said. "I was fortunate to get to get the two goals, but Nuggy and Davo made a great play on the power play, and Stu took the hit and made big saves at key times, so a lot that went right tonight."

Winger Jeff Skinner pushed his point streak to three games with an assist on Henrique's second goal that made it 3-0 with 3:25 to go in the second period, while Leon Draisaitl had his 14-game point streak end in the victory just one shy of setting a new career high.

Defenceman Brett Kulak recorded two assists, and Viktor Arvidsson added an empty-netter to cap off a terrific showing for the Blue & Orange that marked their fifth straight win in Boston.

The Oilers are 15-4-1 in their last 19 games and will continue their four-game road trip on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins.