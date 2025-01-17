GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Avalanche 3

DENVER, CO – No Avalanche is too deep for this team.

After falling behind by three goals in the first period, the Edmonton Oilers scored four unanswered goals to earn their fourth straight victory with their third multi-goal comeback over their last four games on Thursday night in a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard blasted the winner past netminder Mackenzie Blackwood with 6:55 remaining in regulation after goals from Viktor Arvidsson, Brett Kulak and Connor McDavid drew the Oilers level against the Avalanche in the second of back-to-back games for the Blue & Orange.

McDavid notched his ninth straight 20-goal season after tying the game at 3-3 in the middle frame, becoming the fifth player in Oilers franchise history to achieve the feat, while Kulak's sixth marker of the campaign matched the Stony Plain product's career-high from the 2018-19 season.

Leon Draisaitl had two assists to record his third points streak of at least five games this season, recording two goals and seven assists over his current stretch, while both Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin got on the scoresheet to give them points in back-to-back games.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 22 saves for the victory, defeating Blackwood at the other end, who was tagged for more than two goals for the first time over 12 starts as a member of the Avalanche.

The Oilers will carry their four-game win streak into the final game of their four-game road trip on Saturday night at Rogers Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.