GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

DETROIT, MI – Eins, zwei, Drai.

On a night when Leon Draisaitl celebrated his 29th birthday, the Oilers were able to claim their second consecutive victory after their German superstar recorded not one, not two, but three points on Sunday – including the decisive OT winner just 18 seconds into sudden death – to extend his point streak to six games (5G, 4A) in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

"All around, a great night and a great win for us," Draisaitl said post-game. "It's always nice to come back in a game like that and start the road trip off right. We'll get right back to work tomorrow."

Draisaitl scored the first of two goals on Sunday off defenceman Olli Matta's skate in the second period before setting up Evan Bouchard midway through the third period for a blast through traffic and former Oilers goalie Cam Talbot that made it 2-2 with 9:13 remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Bouchard's D partner Mattias Ekholm found the burger-flipper of Draisaitl at the back post with a perfect pass that No. 29 chipped past Talbot only 18 seconds into extra time, capping off his birthday performance with two goals and an assist in a 3-2 victory that improves Edmonton's overall record to 4-4-1 through nine games.

Bouchard had a goal and assist, while Connor McDavid contributed two helpers to reach double-digit points for the campaign with three goals and seven assists in nine games. Goaltender Calvin Pickard was instrumental to the Blue & Orange claiming the win after making 24 saves, including a couple of high-quality chances during a 12-save first period where the Red Wings controlled the majority of the play.

"You often win when your best players perform, and our guys stepped up and made some key plays," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Nationwide Arena on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets before returning to Nashville to face the Predators later this week on Thursday.