GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Ducks 2

Leon Draisaitl scores the game-winner with 1:35 left in the third period on Friday night to extend his point streak to 13 games in a 3-2 victory over the Ducks at Rogers Place

DEV_5879
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded his league-leading 28th goal and ninth game-winning tally of the season with 1:35 remaining in regulation on Friday night to help the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Rogers Place, securing the Blue & Orange back-to-back victories in their first game on the 2025 calendar.

The German superstar took a redirected pass from Zach Hyman in the slot in the final two minutes of the third period and beat Anaheim goaltender Lukas Dostal under the crossbar with the perfect shot to seal the two points for the Oilers after the Ducks battled back from another multi-goal lead to make it 2-2 on defenceman Jackson LaCombe's power-play goal seven minutes into the final frame.

Draisaitl pushed his point streak to 12 games and 25 points (11G, 14A) with the decisive marker and now holds a four-goal lead in the NHL's goalscoring race ahead of four other players. Defencemen Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, while Evan Bouchard contributed a helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' first-period goal to record his 200th career assist in the victory.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner held down the Oilers' crease with 27 saves to pick up his 15th victory of the season, improving to 9-2-1 over his last 12 starts.

The Oilers will be back in action on Saturday night when they begin a four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Draisaitl gives the Oilers a 3-2 victory late in regulation on his 28th goal

FIRST PERIOD

It's not often you see that many career points in the penalty box.

With both Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid taking penalties in the first period, the Oilers had a combined 1,942 career points sitting in the box when their team's penalty kill was tasked with stopping the Ducks on a four-on-three opportunity midway through the opening frame.

Draisaitl has kept himself in Selke Trophy contention by taking only 10 penalty minutes through 37 games, going an impressive 30 straight games without taking an infraction coming into Friday night's meeting with Anaheim, but the German's streak came to an end after trading a Jacob Trouba cross-check with a slash to draw coincidental minor penalties at 11:23 of the period.

On the ensuing four-on-four, defenceman Jackson LaCombe ran interference on McDavid behind the Ducks' net, but it was the Oilers captain who'd be called for a soft penalty after running into the defenceman, putting Anaheim on the power play where Stuart Skinner and the penalty kill came up with the stop to keep things tied before both superstars had exited the penalty box.

McDavid had a long discussion during the TV timeout with referee Pierre Lambert as he pleaded his case, but the Oilers would receive their own opportunity with the man advantage almost three minutes later after Olen Zellweger high-sticked former Ducks' forward Adam Henrique below the goal line.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got a lucky bounce off the left skate of LaCombe while attempting a shot-pass from the left circle that was intended for the stick of Zach Hyman, inadvertently directing it past goaltender Lukas Dostal for the opening goal with 3:06 left in the opening frame. The Oilers were 7-0-1 this season coming into Friday when Nugent-Hopkins found the back of the net.

Evan Bouchard provided the primary assist on Nugent-Hopkins' ninth goal of the season to record his 200th career point in his 303rd career game, becoming the second-fastest Oilers defenceman to reach the mark – behind only his Assistant Coach Paul Coffey (221) – and the fifth-fastest among active NHL defenceman behind Cale Makar (195), Adam Fox (241), Quinn Hughes (242) and Erik Karlsson (272).

Nugent-Hopkins converts on the power play to open the scoring

SECOND PERIOD

Connor Brown and Viktor Arvidsson both struck posts on odd-man rushes with the Oilers pressing for a second goal early in the middle frame before they inevitably found it at 7:57 of the period after Corey Perry took a hit to start the play.

The veteran forward offloaded a pass to Jeff Skinner before being taken down by a hit from Jacob Trouba down low, but after Skinner sent it into the slot for Darnell Nurse, the blueliner released a hard snap shot inside the left post that beat Dostal to double Edmonton's lead on his fourth of the season.

Nurse scores from the slot to make it 2-0 against the Ducks

Just like last Sunday, though, the Ducks weren't about to go quietly, having won three straight games since coming back to defeat the Oilers 5-3 on home ice last weekend with four unanswered goals over the final two periods that were all scored at even strength.

Anaheim was outshooting Edmonton 19-16 through 40 minutes on Friday and turned a mishandled pass by Bouchard along the blue line into a breakaway for forward Brett Leason, who fired Anaheim's first under Stuart Skinner's right pad with 1:28 left in the period to get the visitors within one heading into the final frame.

THIRD PERIOD

The Ducks were determined to fight back for another victory, but the Oilers showed their resolve to pick up the late victory on Draisaitl's league-leading 28th of the season and ninth game-winning goal in the final two minutes of regulation.

Despite trailing entering the final 20 minutes, the signs of another strong Ducks' effort against the Oilers were all over the first two periods, leading to the visitors tying the game on their second power play inside the seven-minute mark of the stanza.

The Oilers had a few chances in quick succession to restore their two-goal lead earlier in the period after a missed shot on a Ducks' breakaway went all the way around the boards to Zach Hyman, creating a partial break of his own that the winger couldn't bury before resulting in a flurry of chances around Anaheim's net for Edmonton's newly-formed third line where they couldn't find the finish.

With Henrique in the box for high-sticking, Anaheim tied the game on the ensuing power play 6:23 into the period, where Jackson LaCombe sifted through a shot through from the top of the zone that beat Stuart Skinner and the traffic in front to tie things up at 2-2 with over half the third period still to play.

But the Oilers would not let the Ducks spoil their part this time, and who else other than the League's leading scorer to deliver the final blow?

The Oilers had No. 29 on the ice with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman in the final two minutes when their urgency to end the contest before overtime came through, finding the late winner when Hyman's slight deflection put it right onto the tape of Leon Draisaitl to place the perfect shot into the top-right corner of Anaheim's net to lift the Oilers into a 3-2 lead with 1:35 on the clock.

The Ducks immediately pulled their goalie for the extra attacker, but the Oilers did a good job of killing off the final minute-and-a-half to avenge last weekend's loss at the Honda Center in Anaheim and start off the 2025 calendar year with a victory.

Draisaitl delivers the game-winning goal late in the third vs. Anaheim

