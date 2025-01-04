GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Ducks 2

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Leon Draisaitl recorded his league-leading 28th goal and ninth game-winning tally of the season with 1:35 remaining in regulation on Friday night to help the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Rogers Place, securing the Blue & Orange back-to-back victories in their first game on the 2025 calendar.

The German superstar took a redirected pass from Zach Hyman in the slot in the final two minutes of the third period and beat Anaheim goaltender Lukas Dostal under the crossbar with the perfect shot to seal the two points for the Oilers after the Ducks battled back from another multi-goal lead to make it 2-2 on defenceman Jackson LaCombe's power-play goal seven minutes into the final frame.

Draisaitl pushed his point streak to 12 games and 25 points (11G, 14A) with the decisive marker and now holds a four-goal lead in the NHL's goalscoring race ahead of four other players. Defencemen Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, while Evan Bouchard contributed a helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' first-period goal to record his 200th career assist in the victory.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner held down the Oilers' crease with 27 saves to pick up his 15th victory of the season, improving to 9-2-1 over his last 12 starts.

The Oilers will be back in action on Saturday night when they begin a four-game road trip with the second of back-to-back games against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.