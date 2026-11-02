FEATURE: Tomkins' Terrific Return

"It's been a couple of years since I played in the league, so I was definitely excited to get the nod and the opportunity to play and help the team win," Tomkins said after winning his Oilers debut in New York

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

NEW YORK, NY – It’s been a road well-travelled for goaltender Matt Tomkins.

For the 32-year-old Edmonton product, who hadn’t tasted life in the NHL for more than two-and-a-half years before Sunday and thought that he might never again experience the feeling, it was never a lack of ability. He’d played in this league before.

 But instead, it was opportunity – something that he was ready for in New York after the former Sherwood Park Crusaders’ netminder put those negative thoughts to rest by making 28 saves in his Oilers’ debut against the Rangers, earning the win inside the world’s most famous arena in Madison Square Garden in the second of Edmonton’s back-to-back.

"Really exciting," Tomkins said. "Incredibly historic building, and it's been a couple of years since I played in the league, so I was definitely excited to get the nod and the opportunity to play and just tried to enjoy the day, take it all in and do my part to contribute and help the team win."

The road has been difficult, but not without its scenic moments, and winning his first NHL game since April 17, 2024 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning could be those unforgettable panoramas for what’s been an incredible career for him that’s taken him from the AJHL, to the NCAA, to the ECHL, to the AHL, to Sweden, and then to the NHL before working his way back up to earn a result in a big spot for the Oilers.

Matt speaks after defeating the Rangers with 28 saves in his Oilers debut

“It's been a long road, for sure,” Tomkins said. “It's taken me a lot of different places. To start there in Indy and end up here today, it's been a lot of fun. I've enjoyed every step, and it's tough getting into this league and getting into games and having the opportunity to play, but it's nice to reflect back at all the steps along the way and just how fun it's been.”

“It's been tough, but it's been enjoyable at the same time,” he continued. “I love to play, and my career has taken me all over the world, and I've enjoyed every step, but to obviously end up here today and growing up in Edmonton, being an Oilers fan, and to have this opportunity, it's just been incredible and a really fun journey.”

Originally a 2012 seventh-round pick of the Blackhawks, a selection made by now Oilers General Manager & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman, Tomkins made stops with Ohio State (NCAA), the Indy Fuel (ECHL), the Rockford IceHogs (AHL), Frolunda & Farjestad (Sweden) and even represented Canada at the 2022 Olympics and IIHF World Championship before signing with the Lightning in the NHL.

There, Tomkins made six appearances for the Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 season, while making 55 total appearances with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch over two seasons before signing with his hometown Oilers in 2025 and playing the full year in Bakersfield.

Connor speaks after Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers in New York

After putting in the work this summer in Edmonton, skating regularly during captains’ skates with the whole group at Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena, he was back with the Condors before getting the chance to join the Oilers this past week on their New York road trip due to the injury sustained to Devon Levi.

Tomkins knew he had a good chance to make another NHL start with the Oilers on their back-to-back this weekend, and he was ready for the opportunity.

“He's a great dude. Unbelievable,” McDavid said. “Dude worked so hard this summer in Edmonton, and I’m just so happy for him. Obviously, it's a cool place to play. A special, special building. Really, really cool and I’m happy for him.”

Tomkins received support only 50 seconds in from Connor McDavid’s superb goal, but without some quality saves from him in the first period, it could’ve been a different story than the Oilers leading 2-0 after 20 minutes.

“He was awesome for us and just gave us a chance to win,” said McDavid. “And back-to-back, it’s obviously a tough situation. They were rested. He was just solid and made the saves he needed to.

Mike speaks following the Oilers' seventh straight road win on Sunday

After the Rangers poured it on after the intermission with a 15-7 shot advantage in the second period, succumbing only to one tough goal to Pavel Dorofeyev that came after Alexis Lafreniere was inadvertently pushed into his crease by his Oilers teammates, Tomkins was lauded as the main reason why their opponents couldn’t crawl any closer.

“I thought he was good,” Babcock said. “I thought we were fortunate to get off to a good start, and I think that makes your goalie feel comfortable. When we needed him the second when we weren't as good, I thought he was real good. He's got to feel good about himself if we feel good about it.  Anytime you give up one goal, it's a real positive thing.”

For Babcock, Tomkins is the epitome of the goalie who never gives up, proving that there’s still a route back to the NHL late in goalies’ careers, and he’s certainly made the most of his opportunity on Sunday on one of the world’s biggest stages.

“The thing about goaltending is unlike any other position, you have an opportunity way later in your career,” he said. “You can play in the East Coast League forever and still play in the National Hockey League, so drafting goalies isn’t an exact science by any means. If you’re just a hard worker and you keep getting better, who says you can't play?”

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