FEATURE: Tomkins' Terrific Return

NEW YORK, NY – It’s been a road well-travelled for goaltender Matt Tomkins.

For the 32-year-old Edmonton product, who hadn’t tasted life in the NHL for more than two-and-a-half years before Sunday and thought that he might never again experience the feeling, it was never a lack of ability. He’d played in this league before.

But instead, it was opportunity – something that he was ready for in New York after the former Sherwood Park Crusaders’ netminder put those negative thoughts to rest by making 28 saves in his Oilers’ debut against the Rangers, earning the win inside the world’s most famous arena in Madison Square Garden in the second of Edmonton’s back-to-back.

"Really exciting," Tomkins said. "Incredibly historic building, and it's been a couple of years since I played in the league, so I was definitely excited to get the nod and the opportunity to play and just tried to enjoy the day, take it all in and do my part to contribute and help the team win."

The road has been difficult, but not without its scenic moments, and winning his first NHL game since April 17, 2024 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning could be those unforgettable panoramas for what’s been an incredible career for him that’s taken him from the AJHL, to the NCAA, to the ECHL, to the AHL, to Sweden, and then to the NHL before working his way back up to earn a result in a big spot for the Oilers.