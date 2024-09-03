TALKING POINTS: Draisaitl & Bowman speak following extension

Bowman on the Oilers allocating a large percentage of their salary cap to a handful of players and if teams can build capable depth around them:

“Well, I think the simple answer to that question is yes. The more important part of it is that players like Leon are special. There aren’t many people in the world who can play hockey like he does. There's no way we could ever replace what Leon brings to the table, so he's a huge part of our team. He has been and he will continue to be. For me, it was never a question.

"Certainly, there are going to be challenges in the future, but that's for us to figure out down the road. I think right now the most important thing was to make sure, number one, that he wanted to be in Edmonton. I think that's something we should all focus on as well. He made this decision. Certainly, it was my number-one priority, but it took a lot of cooperation with Leon wanting to be in Edmonton. That was obvious to me after talking to him – he just wants to win. I'm getting to know him better and the thing that really stuck out to me is that he's super competitive and what drives him is winning. So when I hear those things, we'll figure the other stuff out down the road. But for now, we're just thrilled that he's with us.”

Draisaitl on if there was a moment he realized Edmonton was the right place for him despite having the potential to hit free agency in July 2025:

“I think that just evolved over time. I think as a young kid, as an 18-year-old, you start to really love being with a team and especially the team that drafted you. You develop a love for that team, and for me, it was always the Oilers. Obviously we haven't gotten the job done yet, which makes it even more special for me. We're going to do this together. We're all pulling on the same rope here again, I'm just excited to be a part of it and excited to keep chipping away at the ultimate goal, and we all know what that is.

“Over the years, what we've built with our group – how tight we are with our group and all the new guys who are continuously coming in – they all say the same things about our group and about our city: they love playing in Edmonton. I think we've created that over the last couple of years and that's very special. We’re looking to continue that."

Bowman on Draisaitl’s extension being the first step towards keeping Edmonton’s Stanley Cup window open for the foreseeable future:

“Definitely. I think that's true. I mean, all you have to do is watch the team on the ice to see what an important role he plays on the team; not just last year, but the last several years as well. So when you look at that, there's no question that we wanted to make sure he stays, and it's our job to try to surround him with the best players we can and give our team the best chance to win. But absolutely, I think you stated it very well.”