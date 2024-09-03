TALKING POINTS: Draisaitl & Bowman speak following extension

Draisaitl on the balance of signing a contract he thinks is fair value while leaving room for Oilers management to utilize extra cap space in other areas:
“Yeah, it's a fine line and I think that's where negotiations normally get to a standstill and they don't go any further. But I think both sides early on were very respectful in the way this was negotiated and the wants and needs of both sides. I think you're bang on. We know how you can't win with two, three, four-man rosters. That's just not a thing. It's just not possible in this league. This league's too good. So I'm very happy that it’s done, it's over with and I can focus on playing my game and continuing to get better and play my best hockey – especially when it matters most.”
Draisaitl on negotiating a separate deal than McDavid but having conversations about their futures in Edmonton:
“That's still the case. Connor's going to do what's best for him, right? That's just the way this works and how it's supposed to work. I did what I thought was best for me personally. Do I hope that Connor follows along? I'd be lying [if I said no]. But of course, I want him to stay on board and I want all our pieces to stay on board. But at the end of the day, I did what was best for me. We've had numerous conversations about it, but obviously, I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't want him to stick around for a long time as well.”
Draisaitl on building a culture in Edmonton with his teammates and how that factored into his decision to remain an Oiler:
“Yeah, a lot. We've created friendships over the last couple of years. Our wives, fiancées and girlfriends have created friendships – forever-lasting friendships – over the last couple of years and that's really, really special. Our main priority is to win of course, you can ask Connor, Darnell, Nuge, Hyms and everyone – but I think what we've created off the ice is almost just as important. People want to come here and when they do come, it's hard for them to leave. I think we've created that over the last couple of years, and that's something that we're really, really proud of. The main priority is to win the Stanley Cup, but we’ve certainly made some lifelong friends along the way.”
Draisaitl on the Oilers processing their Game 7 defeat in the Stanley Cup Final:
“Yeah. I mean, it took some time. You know, that was a pretty gut-wrenching feeling for a little while. Obviously there's a sense of being proud of what we did, but at the end of the day, nobody talked about the Edmonton Oilers, right? Our goal and what we all want is the last day of the season for everyone to talk about us, and we took some really big steps this season. I think we added some really, really good pieces this summer. Of course, unfortunately lost some really good players, but that's part of the business. I really like the way our team looks right now, and I'm excited to get it going.