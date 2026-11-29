On a 2-on-1 rush, Draisaitl looked off Connor McDavid and snapped a shot from the right circle that squeezed through Joey Daccord’s five-hole.

“I think we thought we were going to win the game, even when we were down 2-0,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “We talked a lot about that. Any time you’re coming out of a bit of a slump, it’s usually a grind to find your way.”

Evan Bouchard tied it with 9.2 seconds left in the third period, receiving an offensive-zone face-off win from Draisaitl at the top of the left circle, then cutting to the top of the slot and beating Daccord over the glove with a wrist shot through traffic.

“It started off with a big face-off win from ‘Leo,’” Bouchard said. “Everyone else was getting into their guys and picking them. Gave me an open lane and whoever it was… I think it was (Vasily Podkolzin), maybe, at the net, getting there and taking the goalie’s eyes away.”