SEATTLE — Leon Draisaitl scored 10 seconds into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied back from a two-goal deficit in the third period for a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers stun Kraken with late rally
Forward wins it 10 seconds in after Bouchard ties it with 9.2 seconds remaining in third period
On a 2-on-1 rush, Draisaitl looked off Connor McDavid and snapped a shot from the right circle that squeezed through Joey Daccord’s five-hole.
“I think we thought we were going to win the game, even when we were down 2-0,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “We talked a lot about that. Any time you’re coming out of a bit of a slump, it’s usually a grind to find your way.”
Evan Bouchard tied it with 9.2 seconds left in the third period, receiving an offensive-zone face-off win from Draisaitl at the top of the left circle, then cutting to the top of the slot and beating Daccord over the glove with a wrist shot through traffic.
“It started off with a big face-off win from ‘Leo,’” Bouchard said. “Everyone else was getting into their guys and picking them. Gave me an open lane and whoever it was… I think it was (Vasily Podkolzin), maybe, at the net, getting there and taking the goalie’s eyes away.”
McDavid also scored for the Oilers (18-7-4), who ended a five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Devon Levi had 19 saves.
“There was no quit for us,” Bouchard said. “They had shifts where they were hemming us in. We bent, we didn’t break.”
Ryker Evans and Matthew Wood scored for the Kraken (12-10-2), who won 4-2 at Edmonton in the first game of this home-and-home series on Friday. Daccord had 25 saves.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Wood said. “I think that happens when you play a team twice in a row, and I mean, it was a fun game to play in.”
Evans made it 1-0 at 15:36 of the first period. His attempted pass ramped up Connor Murphy’s stick and hit the Edmonton defenseman in the mouth. Evans got the puck back and tried a feed to the netfront for Ryan Winterton, but it bounced off Edmonton forward Owen Michaels' stick and into an open net behind Levi.
“I saw a lot of positives in our game,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “We battled, we competed… and we were in their face. We didn't give them a lot of time and space."
Wood pushed it to 2-0 at 18:03, taking Frederick Gaudreau’s blind backhand pass from below the goal line and firing a wrist shot past Levi’s blocker from the slot. It was Wood’s first goal since being acquired from the Nashville Predators in a Nov. 1 trade for forward Shane Wright.
“It was obviously a great play by Freddy,” Wood said. “I think our team fought hard against a really, really good team this weekend. And I mean, three out of four points is good against that team. So I think we battled as hard as we could, and we’ve got to be happy with that.”
McDavid cut it to 2-1 at 10:45 of the third, winning a race to negate an icing after Bouchard’s pass skipped over his stick at the blue line, then deking to his backhand and slipping it around Daccord’s outstretched skate.
“Every time you can play against a team back to back, it gives you a little bit of playoff vibes,” Bouchard said. “We stuck together as a group.”
NOTES: McDavid and Draisaitl became the first two players to 50 points in a season for the fifth time, the most by a duo in NHL history. Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito did it three times for the Boston Bruins (1974-75, 1973-74 and 1970-71). … McDavid extended his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). … Bouchard extended his point streak to four games (one goal, seven assists). … Draisaitl’s 21 overtime goals are the fourth most in NHL history. … Edmonton’s Mathieu Joseph played in his 500th NHL game. … Berkly Catton (lower body) and Bobby McMann (upper body), both left the game with injuries. Catton blocked a Bouchard slap shot with his leg, and McMann took a high hit from Edmonton forward Trent Frederic. Lambert did not have an immediate update on either player’s status.