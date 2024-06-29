DRAFT: All content from the 2024 NHL Draft

The Edmonton Oilers will make six selections on Day 2 of the Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday, June 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Edmonton will select in the second round (64th overall), the fifth round (160th overall), twice in the sixth round (183rd and 192nd overall) and twice in the seventh round (196th and 218th) to conclude Draft Weekend, looking to utilize the most draft picks they've had at their disposal since 2017.

On Friday, the Oilers made a move to get into the First Round of the Draft at the end of Day 1, acquiring the 32nd-overall pick from the Philadelphia Flyers before stepping up to the podium and taking London Knights' centre Sam O'Reilly.

Get all the details on Edmonton's newest prospects below and view all the written & video content from Oilers TV at the Draft in Vegas.