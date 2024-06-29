DRAFT: All content from the 2024 NHL Draft

View all the content & commentary from the Edmonton Oilers at the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas

2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft - First Round

The Edmonton Oilers will make six selections on Day 2 of the Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday, June 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Edmonton will select in the second round (64th overall), the fifth round (160th overall), twice in the sixth round (183rd and 192nd overall) and twice in the seventh round (196th and 218th) to conclude Draft Weekend, looking to utilize the most draft picks they've had at their disposal since 2017.

On Friday, the Oilers made a move to get into the First Round of the Draft at the end of Day 1, acquiring the 32nd-overall pick from the Philadelphia Flyers before stepping up to the podium and taking London Knights' centre Sam O'Reilly. 

Get all the details on Edmonton's newest prospects below and view all the written & video content from Oilers TV at the Draft in Vegas.

Tony Brar with Director of Amateur Scouting Rick Pracey in Vegas

DAY 2 BREAKDOWN

ROUND 2: 64th overall - Eemil Vinni, G, HIFK (Liiga)

  • The Edmonton Oilers took No. 1 ranked European goaltender Eemil Vinni with the 64th-overall pick and the last selection of the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
  • The 18-year-old netminder from Vantaa, FIN went 17-9-10 (10 ties) during 2023-24 on loan to Jokipojat Joensuu of Mestis – the second tier of Finnish professional hockey – recording a 2.72 goals against average and .892 save percentage with two shutouts in 37 games.
  • "Eemil Vinni is a well-rounded goaltender who has an exciting approach to the game which plays into his strengths. The 6-foot-2 netminder is not afraid to attack shooters and force their hand – leading to a lot of mistakes by opponents. Very active and assertive in the crease, but not overly aggressive. He controls pucks with his hands extremely well, and his elite edgework completes the package." - Elite Prospects 2024 Draft Guide
  • The 6-foot-2, 187-pound goalie stood out during the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup by helping Finland claim a bronze medal with a 3-1-0 record, .927 SV% and 1.75 GAA in four appearances.
  • Vinni is projected to play for HIFK of Finland's Liiga (top division) in 2024-25 after joining the club's youth system in 2020 at the U16 level.
  • "Vinni is possibly the goaltender with the highest ceiling of this year's draft class. He combines his excellent skill set with a unique playing style that catches a lot of shooters by surprise. Cleaning up the finer details of his game and becoming stronger should go a long way to boost his chances of becoming a starting goalie in the NHL." - Elite Prospects 2024 Draft Guide
  • Former Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen is also from Vantaa, FIN.

Round 5, 160th overall (coming soon)

Round 6, 183rd overall (coming soon)

Round 6, 190th overall (coming soon)

Round 7, 196th overall (coming soon)

Round 7, 218th overall (coming soon)

DAY 1 BREAKDOWN

Before making their selection at 32nd overall, the Oilers acquired the pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026. >>> RELEASE

ROUND 1: 32nd overall – Sam O'Reilly, C, London Knights (OHL):

  • With the 32nd-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Oilers selected two-way centre Sam O'Reilly from the OHL's London Knights.
  • The 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont. was the 24th-ranked North American Skater according to NHL Central Scouting and weighs in at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds.
  • O'Reilly recorded 20 goals and 36 assists in 68 games with the Knights during his rookie OHL season, finishing third amongst OHL freshmen in scoring and getting named to the league's Second All-Rookie Team.
  • O'Reilly picked up five goals and 12 points in 16 playoff contests as part of London's OHL championship-winning side before adding a further one goal and three helpers during the 2024 Memorial Cup.
  • O'Reilly played primarily as a defenceman before switching to forward when he was 15 years old.
  • "You know the defensive zone a bit more. You're used to it and you kind of know how it feels to have forwards that cheat, so you don't want to be that guy in that way. So I like to be that reliable type of guy."
  • London Knights' GM Mark Hunter approached O'Reilly about playing centre this season in the OHL, helping him grow his 200-foot game after playing as a winger in the Junior B Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League with the London Nationals.
  • "I played D growing up my whole life and then moved to forward in my minor midget year and played right wing last year in junior B. I had a good year down there. It was a good year of development for me. I needed it and then went into this year and Dale put me on center. I didn't really think too much about it. I kind of just put my head down and went to work and went from there."
  • O'Reilly had a strong feeling the Oilers would select him after they made the trade with Philadelphia based on discussions he had with Edmonton around the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo.
  • "Yeah, I think I had a feeling when they traded, but you obviously never know... I had a really good talk with them at the combine. I talked to them a couple of times in the year, and they all seemed to be good talks and when I saw them trade up, it kind of made sense. We talked about it at the combine and kind of went from there."

Sam speaks after being drafted by the Oilers with the 32nd pick

