DRAFT: All content from the 2024 NHL Draft

- The Edmonton Oilers took No. 1 ranked European goaltender Eemil Vinni with the 64th-overall pick and the last selection of the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft.
- The 18-year-old netminder from Vantaa, FIN went 17-9-10 (10 ties) during 2023-24 on loan to Jokipojat Joensuu of Mestis – the second tier of Finnish professional hockey – recording a 2.72 goals against average and .892 save percentage with two shutouts in 37 games.
- "Eemil Vinni is a well-rounded goaltender who has an exciting approach to the game which plays into his strengths. The 6-foot-2 netminder is not afraid to attack shooters and force their hand – leading to a lot of mistakes by opponents. Very active and assertive in the crease, but not overly aggressive. He controls pucks with his hands extremely well, and his elite edgework completes the package." - Elite Prospects 2024 Draft Guide
- The 6-foot-2, 187-pound goalie stood out during the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup by helping Finland claim a bronze medal with a 3-1-0 record, .927 SV% and 1.75 GAA in four appearances.
- Vinni is projected to play for HIFK of Finland's Liiga (top division) in 2024-25 after joining the club's youth system in 2020 at the U16 level.
- "Vinni is possibly the goaltender with the highest ceiling of this year's draft class. He combines his excellent skill set with a unique playing style that catches a lot of shooters by surprise. Cleaning up the finer details of his game and becoming stronger should go a long way to boost his chances of becoming a starting goalie in the NHL." - Elite Prospects 2024 Draft Guide
- Former Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen is also from Vantaa, FIN.
DAY 1 BREAKDOWN
Before making their selection at 32nd overall, the Oilers acquired the pick from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026. >>> RELEASE
ROUND 1: 32nd overall – Sam O'Reilly, C, London Knights (OHL):