RELEASE: Oilers acquire 32nd overall pick & select Sam O'Reilly from London

The Oilers acquire the 32nd overall pick from the Flyers & take forward Sam O'Reilly from the OHL's London Knights with the final pick of the first round on Friday

GettyImages-2159752774
By Press Release

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Edmonton Oilers acquired the 32nd overall pick from the Philadelphia Flyers and selected forward Sam O'Reilly from the OHL's London Knights with the final pick of the first round of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday.

The Oilers acquired the pick from the Flyers in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in either 2025 or 2026.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound two-way centre from Toronto, Ont. recorded 20 goals and 36 assists in 68 games with the Knights during his rookie OHL season, finishing third amongst OHL rookies in scoring and being named to the league’s Second All-Rookie Team. 

O'Reilly picked up five goals and 12 points in 16 playoff contests as part of London's OHL championship-winning side before adding a further four points (1G, 3A) during the 2024 Memorial Cup.

