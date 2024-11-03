BLOG: Podkolzin earning praise, taking advantage of opportunities

CALGARY, AB – Vasily Podkolzin has taken advantage of every chance to impress, and it’s being heard in the reviews of his Oilers teammates and coaches about how the Russian carries himself both on and off the ice.

The 23-year-old was on the ice first at Scotiabank Saddledome for Sunday’s optional morning skate before the Battle of Alberta, making use of the opportunity to further fine-tune his game before a big rivalry matchup against Calgary after putting in a few solid performances on the top line with Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson.

“I try to be a little early,” he said. “I'm still a young player and I still have a lot of stuff to learn and to work on. That's why I try to be a little early.”

"Just keep building, keep pushing hard, and just try to make more good habits because this will be a big thing later on in the season."

For the Moscow product, developing good habits early in the season is something he’s trying to do, and his approach fits in well with the team philosophy of trying to get a little bit better each day – especially considering the Oilers early struggles and Connor McDavid’s current absence from the lineup.