McDavid wore his team's full Heritage Classic uniform for a team photo at centre before swapping into a top-six white jersey and completing practice on the top line alongside Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele.

McDavid posted eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games before missing Edmonton's last two losses to the Minnesota Wild (7-4) and New York Rangers (3-0) that dropped the club's overall record to 1-5-1.

The potential return of the captain to the Blue & Orange's lineup would provide a major boost to the dressing room ahead of an important Battle of Alberta where both clubs are looking to break out of early-season slumps.