NEW YORK – Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the authentic outfitter of the NHL, unveiled uniforms for the Discover NHL Winter Classic, to be worn when the Utah Mammoth host the Colorado Avalanche on New Year’s Eve at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The marquee matchup will be the first NHL outdoor game played in Utah, to take place during the team’s third season, and the Utah Mammoth’s first-ever outdoor appearance. As the newest club in the league, Utah will be the 32nd NHL franchise to compete in a regular-season outdoor game. The NHL Winter Classic in Utah will mark the 47th NHL regular-season outdoor game.

Designed by Fanatics in collaboration with both clubs and the League, the uniforms are inspired by outdoor hockey played at the base of ski hills and alpine nostalgia, where the sport naturally connects with mountain communities and winter traditions. Drawing on the hockey history of each state and the ski culture Utah and Colorado share, both designs bring the spirit of mountain hockey to the first NHL outdoor game in Utah.

Rooted in the history of hockey in the state, the Utah Mammoth will sport a Mountain Blue jersey with brown and beige detailing that brings a vintage look and pays homage to the fur of a woolly mammoth. A throwback-inspired rendering of the club’s walking mammoth logo anchors the crest, while on the helmet, a tusk forms the crossbar of the “T” in “Utah.” The design inspiration behind Utah’s NHL Winter Classic jersey draws from early days of community hockey in the state. The liner detailing inside the jersey features a hexagon-design to reflect the Utah state flag paired with Alpine snowflake-shaped detail that harkens back to a vintage ski sweater design.

Drawing on historic jersey designs from hockey’s past in Colorado, the Avalanche’s uniform carries vertical stripes across the shoulder yoke. The front crest features a vintage, Tuscan-style “C” with mountains nestled inside while the jersey’s lettering is inspired by signage found throughout mountain towns of the Colorado Rocky Mountains in the 19th century and the railway lines that connected them to Denver. For the first time ever, the Avalanche will wear burgundy-colored helmets, adorned with a custom waving Colorado flag inspired by the old patches found on hockey coaches’ cardigans. Matching burgundy pants with a diamond logo, a nod to the difficulty rating system of ski slopes, complete the club’s uniform. The loop label reads “5280,” a tribute to Denver’s moniker as the “Mile-High City.”

These jerseys and additional NHL Winter Classic merchandise including team apparel, headwear and hard goods are available now across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca, as well as both the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

A limited number of tickets to the Discover NHL Winter Classic are still available, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fans can purchase tickets here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

The outdoor game will be televised exclusively on TNT, HBO Max and truTV in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVAS in Canada on Thursday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET).

Additional information on the Discover NHL Winter Classic will be announced in the coming weeks. For the most up-to-date details, fans should visit nhl.com/winterclassic.