Lee 'pretty pumped' to play in Winter Classic with Mammoth

Forward didn't realize Utah had outdoor game on schedule until signing in free agency

Armstrong_Lee_UTA

© Eli Rehmer

By Heather Rule
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDINA, Minn. -- Anders Lee said signing with the Utah Mammoth as a free agent on July 1 made perfect sense for him because it's a team and city that "checks all the boxes." 

What he soon found out was that there was another box he didn't even know existed. 

It was actually after Lee signed a three-year, $16.2 million contract ($5.4 million average annual value) with the Mammoth that he found out they are hosting the Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 31 (6 p.m. ET; TNT).

It promises to be one of the most picturesque NHL outdoor games, with Rice-Eccles Stadium, which is on the campus of the University of Utah, nestled between the mountains and downtown Salt Lake City. 

"When I found out about that later that day, I was pretty pumped and excited," Lee said Monday. "What an awesome venue it's going to be. And what a great atmosphere playing a great team in Colorado."

Lee has played in one regular-season outdoor game, the 2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey when the Islanders lost to the New York Rangers 6-5 in overtime. He scored a goal in that game.

He was speaking at the Da Beauty League, a summer hockey league at Braemar Arena that features NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota.

It's been part of his offseason preparation the past few seasons, but unlike past seasons, Lee won't pack up his skates from summer hockey and head back to the New York Islanders for the start of hockey season this fall. 

Instead, the 14-season NHL veteran and his family will start a new chapter in Salt Lake City.

"It felt like a really good fit for me as a player and for my family," Lee said. "I think the team itself has proven that their window is opening, and it's right there. I thought they had a great season. They have a ton of firepower." 

The Mammoth went 43-33-6 last season and reached the postseason for the first time, losing in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round. 

In addition to Lee, the Mammoth also acquired 33-year-old center Vincent Trocheck in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1. 

Lee, 36, had spent his entire NHL career with the Islanders, becoming captain ahead of the 2018-19 season. He played 14 seasons with New York and is fifth in Islanders history in games (923), fourth in goals (308) and 10th in points (549). Last season, he had 42 points (19 goals and 23 assists) in 82 games. 

In free agency, the Mammoth stood out to Lee because of "how good this team can be," the direction they're headed and the fit they had in mind for Lee on the ice. 

"It checked all the boxes for myself and for my family," Lee said. "We've been in one place for a long time. There's a lot that goes into making a change. You want to do everything you can to make sure that not only your career's in a good place, but so is your family." 

Lee played high school hockey in Minnesota for St. Thomas Academy and Edina High School, so he grew up playing against Mammoth defenseman and fellow Minnesotan Nate Schmidt. The two have mutual friends and have been around each other in hockey for a long time. 

"Great to have him to lean on," Lee said.

Lee also played with Mammoth forwards Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller for the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and is excited to be reunited with them and see the growth they've had over the past decade. 

Community was an important aspect of Lee's time with the Islanders. He's a six-time King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalist, an award given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice. He won the award in 2023-24.

"You could tell pretty quickly the Salt Lake City and the Utah fans are very supportive," Lee said. "You can tell it's a strong community, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Related Content

2027 Winter Classic tickets on sale now

Mammoth, Avalanche set for 2027 Winter Classic on New Year's Eve

Trocheck, Lee add veteran presence for Mammoth

Mammoth’s future ‘really exciting’ with Utah becoming attractive NHL destination

Latest News

Stormy delivers Hurricanes jerseys to local hospital

Capitals hoping to sign Leonard, Sourdif, avoid offer sheets next offseason

Price to be honored by Canadiens on Nov. 10 following Hall of Fame induction 

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Richard's Hall of Fame legacy sealed after comeback from Achilles injury

Lafreniere set for next step toward future roster spot with Oilers

Chara welcoming friends, teammates for farewell game in Slovakia

Inside look at New York Islanders

Top prospects for New York Islanders

3 questions facing New York Islanders

Fantasy preview: New York Islanders 

NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for New York Islanders 

Barzal reveals two finalists for Islanders third jersey contest

2026-27 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Kris Letang

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Color of Hockey: Bellemare opens up about new post with Lightning in Q&A