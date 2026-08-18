Lee 'pretty pumped' to play in Winter Classic with Mammoth

"It felt like a really good fit for me as a player and for my family," Lee said. "I think the team itself has proven that their window is opening, and it's right there. I thought they had a great season. They have a ton of firepower."

The Mammoth went 43-33-6 last season and reached the postseason for the first time, losing in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round.

In addition to Lee, the Mammoth also acquired 33-year-old center Vincent Trocheck in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1.

Lee, 36, had spent his entire NHL career with the Islanders, becoming captain ahead of the 2018-19 season. He played 14 seasons with New York and is fifth in Islanders history in games (923), fourth in goals (308) and 10th in points (549). Last season, he had 42 points (19 goals and 23 assists) in 82 games.

In free agency, the Mammoth stood out to Lee because of "how good this team can be," the direction they're headed and the fit they had in mind for Lee on the ice.

"It checked all the boxes for myself and for my family," Lee said. "We've been in one place for a long time. There's a lot that goes into making a change. You want to do everything you can to make sure that not only your career's in a good place, but so is your family."

Lee played high school hockey in Minnesota for St. Thomas Academy and Edina High School, so he grew up playing against Mammoth defenseman and fellow Minnesotan Nate Schmidt. The two have mutual friends and have been around each other in hockey for a long time.

"Great to have him to lean on," Lee said.

Lee also played with Mammoth forwards Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller for the United States at the 2017 IIHF World Championship and is excited to be reunited with them and see the growth they've had over the past decade.

Community was an important aspect of Lee's time with the Islanders. He's a six-time King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalist, an award given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice. He won the award in 2023-24.

"You could tell pretty quickly the Salt Lake City and the Utah fans are very supportive," Lee said. "You can tell it's a strong community, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."