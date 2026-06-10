2027 Winter Classic tickets go on sale June 16

Mammoth, Avalanche to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Utah on New Year's Eve

2027_NHL-Winter-Classic-graphic
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Tickets to the Discover NHL Winter Classic® outdoor game between the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium - the on-campus football venue at the University of Utah – set for Thursday, Dec. 31 will be available for purchase on Tuesday, June 16, the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. MT, here via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the official marketplace of the NHL, providing fans with peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

This will mark the first regular-season outdoor game for the Mammoth, in what will be the franchise’s third year of play. It will be the fourth regular-season outdoor appearance for the Avalanche, which holds a record of 1-2-0 in previous outdoor action. That record includes a 5-3 Stadium Series loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field in Denver in 2016, a 3-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 Stadium Series at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, and a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

For information on the history of NHL outdoor games, visit records.NHL.com. Fans can sign up for Discover NHL Winter Classic® news and updates here.

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