Harley scores in OT, Stars eliminate Jets in Game 6 of West 2nd Round

With Mark Scheifele in the penalty box for tripping Sam Steel on a breakaway with 15 seconds left in the third period, Harley won it with a one-timer from the high slot off Tyler Seguin’s pass from below the goal line.

Dallas will face the Edmonton Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division, in the Western Conference Final.

Sam Steel scored, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 2 seed from the Central Division.

Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, the No. 1 seed from the Central and the Presidents' Trophy winner as the team with the best record in the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

Scheifele learned Saturday morning that his father, Brad, had died. The center gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 5:28 of the second period, scoring on a rebound from the low slot that beat Oettinger through the five-hole during a delayed penalty.

Steel tied it 1-1 at 11:12, one-timing a rebound from high in the left face-off circle after Hellebuyck made a save on Harley.

Oettinger made a diving save on Mason Appleton’s shot from a sharp angle at 11:22 of the third to keep the game tied.