Maple Leafs pay tribute to Bowen, son calls game 

TORONTO — Like father, like son.

How fitting.

It was “Holy Mackinaw Night” at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, a tribute to long-time Toronto Maple Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen who announced earlier this year that he will retire at the end of this season after 44 years as the voice of the team.

As part of the festivities, Joe’s son David, who does play-by-play for Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League, called the entire Maple Leafs-Chicago Blackhawks game alongside analyst Jim Ralph while Joe watched the game with the rest of his family from a private box.

David’s mandate was simple: He had no intention to use the phrase “Holy Mackinaw,” which has been his dad’s on-air calling card for four decades.

But when Toronto’s Dakota Joshua scored the go-ahead goal to put the Maple Leafs up 3-2 at 16:59 of the third period, just six seconds after captain Auston Matthews had tied the game, Ralph tapped David on the shoulder.

With the entire building going nuts, it was time.

“Holy Mackinaw!” David blared out over the airwaves.

“It wasn’t planned,” David said after the Maple Leafs held on for the victory. “But given the excitement of the moment, Ralphie gave me the signal. So, I guess I had to do it.”