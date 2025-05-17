Scheifele uncertain for Jets in Game 6 against Stars after death of father

DALLAS -- Mark Scheifele's status is uncertain for the Winnipeg Jets after the death of his father, Brad.

The Jets face elimination against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Scheifele received the news Saturday morning. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said it was "certainly unexpected," and coach Scott Arniel went back to the team hotel to be with Scheifele while the Jets held their morning skate.

"He's going to talk with Mark and spend some time with him, and we'll go from there," Cheveldayoff said.

Cheveldayoff said Arniel would update the media at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Captain Adam Lowry said he had gotten to know Scheifele's father over the years. He said he had an infectious laugh and unmatched energy. He was a genuinely happy person with a joy and excitement for life.

"It's a terrible loss," Lowry said. "It's tough to put into words how gutted we all feel for Mark and his family."

Lowry said that he found out on the way to the morning skate and that Arniel addressed the team. Lowry hadn't spoken to Scheifele yet but would go see him when he got back to the hotel.

"It's not an easy to thing to navigate, especially with the magnitude of the day in terms of our playoff lives," Lowry said. "But it's important that we're there for him in just whatever capacity he needs. I think he needs to know that everyone in that room is there to support him, there to be whatever he needs us to be.

"It's one of those things that you don't wish upon anyone and just really hope that he's got the family strength, the great support system around him, that helps ease this pain, because that's such a big loss."

Scheifele has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 10 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including four points (two goals, two assists) in five games in this series. The 32-year-old center had 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 82 games in the regular season.

"As an organization, we're doing everything we can to support him and give his family our most sincere condolences," Cheveldayoff said. "… We're a family, and we're going to do everything we can to support our family."