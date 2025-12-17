Maple Leafs complete rally against Blackhawks with 2 goals in 8 seconds

Matthews tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 16:51. William Nylander knocked the puck off Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev’s stick behind the net, where it was picked up by Matthews and shot over goalie Spencer Knight’s glove from below the right hashmarks.

Joshua then put the Maple Leafs in front 3-2 at 16:59. He lifted the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier and got to the rebound of Troy Stecher’s shot from the neutral zone, lifting it over Knight’s glove from the slot.

Matthews had a goal and an assist, Nylander had two assists and Joseph Woll, who missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, made 23 saves for the Maple Leafs (15-12-5), who are 5-1-2 in their past eight games.

Wyatt Kaiser and Jason Dickinson scored, and Knight made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (13-14-6), who are 1-5-0 in their past six games.

Chicago was without forward Connor Bedard, who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

The Blackhawks went up 1-0 at 10:21 of the first period. After Dominic Toninato won the face-off in the left circle of the offensive zone and passed it back to Kaiser at the blueline, he stepped into the slot and got a wrist shot past Woll’s glove.

Chicago appeared to score at 11:27, but the goal was overturned after the Maple Leafs successfully challenged for goalie interference on Dickinson.

Dickinson pushed it to 2-0 at 14:58 when he scored on a short-handed 2-on-1 with Mikheyev. Nylander turned the puck over to Crevier at the offensive blueline, allowing Dickinson and Mikheyev to break out.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson cut it to 2-1 at 9:59 of the third period when his shot from the point deflected off Crevier in the slot.